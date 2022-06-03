Yellow Springs food truck owner brings Argentine pastries to Fairborn

A Yellow Springs food truck owner is partnering with Spark Fairborn, a combination incubator kitchen and co-working space, to share another part of his culture with the community.
Mariano Rios, the owner of La Pampa Mobile Grill, will be baking at Spark Fairborn this weekend for his Argentine patisserie, Matria.
Matria will have artisan, handmade pastries inspired by Rios’ techniques of French viennoiserie combined with Argentine traditional pastries known as “facturas.”
Argentine pastries are known to be great for sharing at any time of the day or as a breakfast experience. In Argentinean culture, people bring a tray of facturas to see a friend or to a family gathering, Rios explained.
Each pastry will have a different shape, flavor and contain less than 10% sugar. Rios said most bakery products are above 20% sugar in order to keep a long shelf life.
“To produce these kind of pastries, it’s from one day to another,” he said. “It’s not in the same day you can have that because (in order to have) that little amount of sugar you need time to develop the flavor.”
Rios was born and raised in the Argentinean region known as “la pampa.” He earned his cooking degree in Argentina in 1997 and has cooked professionally ever since. Rios also has cooked in Patagonia, Buenos Aires and coastal Argentina, Spain, Portugal and Italy. He even has an extensive culinary arts background where he honed his skills at Patissiere Poupon in Washington, DC. Rios now lives in Yellow Springs with his wife, Luisa, and their son, Tomé.
He explained he decided to take on this new endeavor after noticing a new appreciation for handmade pastries in the last few years. After much research and recipe perfection, he decided to give it a shot.
“This is the very beginning for the concept,” Rios said. “I’m looking forward to developing a good relationship with Spark and keep going.”
Matria will accept orders for “happy boxes” of assorted pastries by a dozen or half dozen online. Each box will include four different kinds of pastries accented with dulce de membrillo (quince paste), pastry cream or dulce de leche (an Argentine form of caramel sauce).
For more information on when Rios is planning to bake and how you can place an order, visit Matria’s Facebook page.
