Your preseason hunting checklist starts now

If you want to get the most out of your fall season, it’s time to get moving, just like coach said.

Pick a time and know your place

Check the calendar, season dates and make time. If you’re interested in classic early-season hunts like teal or mourning dove, your window for weekends and preparation is short. The early teal and goose season runs from Sept. 6-14. If you blink, you’ll miss it. Deer archery season starts Sept. 27. Fall turkey season (in select counties) starts soon after.

To take part in some of the best opportunities in Ohio, apply for the controlled hunting access lotteries. If you win, you’ll get access to prime locations with limited competition from other hunters. But you have to apply before the end of July to be considered.

As of this writing, there isn’t a lot of land in Southwest Ohio (District 5) enrolled in the Ohio Landowner Hunter Access Partnership Program, but there are some locations — check the website for details.

Once you’ve narrowed down an area, it’s time to get out and put boots on the ground. Find a good habitat and look and listen for signs. Old places are great. Finding new places are even better, or required for species like woodcock that prefer successional habitat. Check maps and make sure you get written permission from landowners before venturing on to any private land.

Get reacquainted with equipment

Boots and brushpants are always top of my list to check. Wet feet and being stuck by thorns are two of my least favorite things. But I also like to push forward, so these are top priorities for me.

Make sure boots and waders don’t leak, for real.

If you haven’t touched your bow or firearm since last season, it’s time to give it a good cleaning and get in some repetitions. We owe it to our quarry and fellow sportsmen to reasonably expect to hit our targets. If you are an archer, check the fletching, broadheads and ensure the sharts are true. If you’re a shotgunner, practicing a good mount away from the range and field can help build muscle memory. Beyond that, get out and shoot.

Fortunately in Ohio, you don’t have to belong to a private club or have acres of private land to shoot. There are numerous public shooting ranges in the area for everything from shotguns to archery to supervised rifle ranges run by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

There are several Cooperative Archery Ranges in the area. These are made possible through an ODNR Division of Wildlife Shooting Range Cooperative Grant and provide additional opportunities to get out and practice. In fact, there are more than I can list here and rules vary slightly from location to location, all of which is well explained on the ODNR website.

Get the body ready

Like mentioned in previous columns, Ohio is devoid of mountains. And elk since the 1800’s. Even though we’re not scrambling up long steep inclines into thin air, that doesn’t mean being in good physical shape won’t make for a better and more enjoyable hunt.

Pulling a boat loaded with decoys through mud while wearing waders will be a workout. Same with dragging that buck out of the woods and lifting it into the vehicle.

You don’t need to run 40 yard wind sprints at dawn, getting in extra steps and preparing for activity in advance is a good idea. The American Heart Association warns that increased exertion and other factors can lead to an increased risk of heart attacks and strokes in the field and it happens every year. Know the signs of both and pay attention to your body.

Don’t forget the dog

Four-legged companions increase the odds and enjoyment of many hunts. Or they should. Part of the mission of The North American Versatile Hunting Dog Association is “to conserve game by using well trained reliable hunting dogs before and after the shot.”

While we rely on the dog’s natural instincts for scent and drive, the trained part makes the day better, and that means practice. Tennis balls thrown in the yard might be good exercise, but they aren’t the same as hunting.

You shouldn’t expect a dog to make that mental leap. Striving to put your dog into realistic field situations prior to the season will also help build endurance and set realistic expectations for both of you.

There’s no coach to provide your daily inspiration for this fall season. It’s up to you, but you’ll get out what you put in. What kind of season do you want to have?

Devin Meister is a local outdoors and wildlife enthusiast and has a blog called “Average Guy Outdoors.” He is an Ohio University graduate. Reach him at meister.devin@gmail.com.

DIGITAL HUNTING RESOURCES

Ohio Hunting and Trapping Regulations 2025-2026

ohiodnr.gov/buy-and-apply/hunting-fishing-boating/hunting-resources/hunting-regulations

Maps

ohiodnr.gov/discover-and-learn/safety-conservation/about-odnr/wildlife/documents-publications/hunting-area-maps

Controlled Access Hunt Lotteries

ohiodnr.gov/buy-and-apply/hunting-fishing-boating/hunting-resources/controlled-hunting-trapping

Ohio Landowner/Hunter Access Partnership Program

ohiodnr.gov/buy-and-apply/hunting-fishing-boating/hunting-resources/ohio-landowner-hunter-access

American Heart Association - Hunting

newsroom.heart.org/news/a-hunting-we-will-go-just-be-mindful-of-heart-health-risks

Southwest ODNR Shooting Ranges

ohiodnr.gov/buy-and-apply/hunting-fishing-boating/shooting-ranges-permits

North American Versatile Hunting Dog Association

navhda.org/about/