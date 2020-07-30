And the DayTony Award goes to ...

Five participating theaters of the DayTony Theatre Network (Beavercreek Community Theatre, Dayton Theatre Guild, Springboro Community Theatre, Troy Civic Theatre, and Xenia Area Community Theatre) have been recognized for their contributions. An assortment of actors, actresses, directors, designers, and more will receive certificates and medallions of excellence or merit. Recipients will be able to pick up their awards at the theaters where the performances took place.

Additionally, Dayton Theatre Guild’s excellent local premiere of Ed Schmidt’s fascinating drama “Mr. Rickey Calls a Meeting,” a compelling look at African-American icons debating Jackie Robinson breaking the color barrier in Major League Baseball, has received special recognition as the season’s Outstanding Overall Production.