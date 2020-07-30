And the DayTony Award goes to ...

COVID-19 unexpectedly sidelined the latter part of Dayton’s 2019-2020 season but certain productions fortunate to have opened prior to the pandemic are among the winners of this year’s DayTony Awards.
Five participating theaters of the DayTony Theatre Network (Beavercreek Community Theatre, Dayton Theatre Guild, Springboro Community Theatre, Troy Civic Theatre, and Xenia Area Community Theatre) have been recognized for their contributions. An assortment of actors, actresses, directors, designers, and more will receive certificates and medallions of excellence or merit. Recipients will be able to pick up their awards at the theaters where the performances took place.
Additionally, Dayton Theatre Guild’s excellent local premiere of Ed Schmidt’s fascinating drama “Mr. Rickey Calls a Meeting,” a compelling look at African-American icons debating Jackie Robinson breaking the color barrier in Major League Baseball, has received special recognition as the season’s Outstanding Overall Production.
Presented Jan. 24-Feb. 9 under the direction of Rick Flynn, the cast consisted of Saul Caplan as Branch Rickey, Robert Culpepper as Clancy Hope, Shaun Diggs as Jackie Robinson, Edward Hill as Paul Robeson, Franklin Johnson as Bill “Bojangles” Robison, and Robert-Wayne Waldron as Joe Louis. Hill’s breakthrough performance was particularly dynamic and riveting.
Here’s a list of the honorees:
Awards of Excellence
Saul Caplan as Branch Rickey – Lead Performer – Dayton Theatre Guild – “Mr. Rickey Calls a Meeting”
Kara Castle – Dance Choreographer – Springboro Community Theatre – “Chicago”
Lindsey Cardoza as Betty Jean – Lead Performer – Springboro Community Theatre – “The Marvelous Wonderettes”
Andrew Darr – Scenic Designer – Beavercreek Community Theatre – “Nevermore”
Ensemble – Dayton Theatre Guild (“Decision Height,” “Mr. Rickey Calls a Meeting” and “The Musical Comedy Murders of 1940”) and Springboro Community Theatre (“The Marvelous Wonderettes”)
John Falkenbach – Lighting Designer – Beavercreek Community Theatre – “Nevermore”
Carol Finley – Costumer – Dayton Theatre Guild – “Decision Height,” “Mr. Rickey Calls a Meeting” and “The Musical Comedy Murders of 1940”
Rick Flynn – Director – Dayton Theatre Guild – “Mr. Rickey Calls a Meeting”
Susie Gutierrez as Carol – Supporting Performer – Dayton Theatre Guild – “Decision Height”
Chris Harmon – Scenic Designer – Dayton Theatre Guild (“The Musical Comedy Murders of 1940,” “Icebergs”) and Beavercreek Community Theatre (“Nevermore”)
Edward Hill as Paul Robeson – Lead Performer – Dayton Theatre Guild – “Mr. Rickey Calls a Meeting”
Logan Hylinski as Velma Kelly – Lead Performer – Springboro Community Theatre – “Chicago”
Franklin Johnson as Bill “Bojangles” Robinson – Supporting Performer – Dayton Theatre Guild – “Mr. Rickey Calls a Meeting”
Charles Larkowski as Roger – Lead Performer – Dayton Theatre Guild – “The Musical Comedy Murders of 1940” and Special Original Music –
Springboro Community Theatre – “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory”
Doug Lloyd – Director – Dayton Theatre Guild – “The Musical Comedy Murders of 1940”
Judy Mansky – Musical Director – Springboro Community Theatre – “Chicago”
Michael Maxson as Scrooge – Lead Performer – Troy Civic Theatre – “A Christmas Carol”
K.A. Mercuri as Helsa – Supporting Performer – Dayton Theatre Guild – “The Musical Comedy Murders of 1940”
George Merusi as Eddie – Lead Performer – Dayton Theatre Guild – “The Musical Comedy Murders of 1940”
Shannon Michalak – Sound Designer – Xenia Area Community Theatre – “Catfish Moon”
TJ Montgomery as Hal – Lead Performer – Troy Civic Theatre – “Proof”
Jacinda Pine as Virginia – Lead Performer – Beavercreek Community Theatre – “Nevermore”
Jeff Sams as Ken – Lead Performer – Dayton Theatre Guild – “The Musical Comedy Murders of 1940”
Amanda Schrader as Virginia – Lead Performer – Dayton Theatre Guild – “Decision Height”
Samantha Stark as Eddy – Supporting Performer – Dayton Theatre Guild – “Decision Height”
Awards of Merit
Heather Atkinson as Rosalie – Supporting Performer – Dayton Theatre Guild – “Decision Height”
Amy Brady as Suzy – Lead Performer – Springboro Community Theatre – “The Marvelous Wonderettes”
Brad Bishop as Kelly – Supporting Performer – Dayton Theatre Guild – “The Musical Comedy Murders of 1940”
Janell Blanks as Ziggie Lewis – Supporting Performer – Dayton Theatre Guild – “Decision Height”
Aaron Brewer – Supporting Performer (Amos Hart in Springboro Community Theatre’s “Chicago”), Properties (Beavercreek Community Theatre’s “The Humans”), and Sound Designer (Springboro Community Theatre’s “The Marvelous Wonderettes”)
Cydney Byron – Dance Choreographer – Beavercreek Community Theatre – “Freaky Friday”
Kathy Campbell as Fiona “Momo” Blake – Lead Performer – Beavercreek Community Theatre – “The Humans”
Sarah Caplan as Claire – Supporting Performer – Troy Civic Theatre – “Proof”
Saul Caplan – Director – Xenia Area Community Theatre – “Catfish Moon”
Cast – Properties – Beavercreek Community Theatre – “The Humans”
Kara Castle as Hunyak/Ensemble – Supporting Performer – Springboro Community Theatre – “Chicago”
Naman Clark as Adam – Supporting Performer – Beavercreek Community Theatre – “Freaky Friday”
Robert Culpepper as Clancy Hope – Supporting Performer – Dayton Theatre Guild – “Mr. Rickey Calls a Meeting”
Olivia Dakin – Costumer – Beavercreek Community Theatre (“The Humans”) and Springboro Community Theatre (“Chicago”)
Ted Dehoff – Sound Designer – Beavercreek Community Theatre – “Nevermore”
Steve Dietrich – Scenic Designer – Troy Civic Theatre – “Proof”
Lorin Dineen as Molly – Supporting Performer – Dayton Theatre Guild – “Icebergs”
Shaun Diggs as Jackie Robinson – Lead Performer – Dayton Theatre Guild – “Mr. Rickey Calls a Meeting”
Georgann Enright – Costumer – Troy Civic Theatre – “A Christmas Carol”
Ensemble – Beavercreek Community Theatre (“The Humans,” “Nevermore”), Dayton Theatre Guild (“Icebergs”) Troy Civic Theatre (“A Christmas Carol,” “Proof”), and Xenia Area Community Theatre (“Catfish Moon”)
Cadet Ensemble – Supporting Performer – Dayton Theatre Guild – “Decision Height”
Sandy Ehrlich – Properties – Troy Civic Theatre – “Proof”
Melissa Ertsgaard as Bernice – Lead Performer – Dayton Theatre Guild – “The Musical Comedy Murders of 1940”
Dustin Evans as Talbot Twillingham – Lead Performer – Xenia Area Community Theatre – “Two Short Plays: The Potman Spoke Sooth” and “No Mother to Guide Her or To Be Pitied Rather than Censured”
Ben Evory as Jim O’Connor – Supporting Performer – Xenia Area Community Theatre – “The Glass Menagerie”
Carol Finley – Costumer – Dayton Theatre Guild – “Icebergs”
Jeannine Geise as Matron Momma Morton – Supporting Performer – Springboro Community Theatre – “Chicago”
Tammy Grubb as Betty – Lead Performer – Xenia Area Community Theatre – “Catfish Moon”
Chris Harmon – Scenic Designer – Dayton Theatre Guild – “Mr. Rickey Calls a Meeting”
Olivia Hildenbrandt – Costumer – Springboro Community Theatre – “The Marvelous Wonderettes”
Xander Hildrenbrandt as Go To Hell Kitty/Ensemble – Supporting Performer – Springboro Community Theatre – “Chicago”
Shawn Hooks as Edward – Lead Performer – Dayton Theatre Guild – “Nevermore”
Jennifer Kaufman – Lighting and Sound Designer – Troy Civic Theatre – “Proof”
Debra Kent – Director – Dayton Theatre Guild – “Icebergs”
Steven Lakes as Billy Flynn – Lead Performer – Springboro Community Theatre – “Chicago”
Terry Larson as Grandma, Mrs. Luckenbill – Supporting Performer – Beavercreek Community Theatre – “Freaky Friday”
Amy Leigh as Alice – Supporting Performer – Dayton Theatre Guild – “Decision Height”
S. Francis Livisay as Reed – Supporting Performer – Dayton Theatre Guild – “Icebergs”
Jennifer Lockwood as Marjorie – Supporting Performer – Dayton Theatre Guild – “The Musical Comedy Murders of 1940”
Rebekah Madden – Director – Springboro Community Theatre – “The Marvelous Wonderettes” and Properties – Beavercreek Community Theatre – “The Humans”
Scott Madden as Curley – Lead Performer – Xenia Area Community Theatre – “Catfish Moon”
Judy Mansky – Musical Director – Springboro Community Theatre – “The Marvelous Wonderettes”
Heather Campbell Martin – Properties – Xenia Area Community Theatre – “Catfish Moon”
Liz Maxson– Lead Performer (Actor 4 in Troy Civic Theatre’s “A Christmas Carol”) and Supporting Performer (The Jester in Troy Civic Theatre’s “Once Upon a Mattress”)
Wendi Michael as Mrs. Deaton – Supporting Performer – Dayton Theatre Guild – “Decision Height”
Shannon Michalak – Lighting Designer (Beavercreek Community Theatre’s “The Humans” and Xenia Area Community Theatre’s “Catfish Moon”) and Sound Designer (Beavercreek Community Theatre’s “The Humans”)
Chris “Red” Newman – Scenic Designer – Beavercreek Community Theatre – “Freaky Friday”
Gerri Nichols – Costumer – Troy Civic Theatre – “A Christmas Carol”
Mary Nunnery as Missy – Lead Performer – Springboro Community Theatre – “The Marvelous Wonderettes”
Carly Laurette Risenhoover-Peterson as Norma Jean – Supporting Performer – Dayton Theatre Guild – “Decision Height”
Lillian Robillard as Ellie Blake – Lead Performer – Beavercreek Community Theatre – “Freaky Friday”
Michelle Robinson – Properties – Troy Civic Theatre – “A Christmas Carol”
Deirdre Root – Properties – Dayton Theatre Guild – “Icebergs” and “Mr. Rickey Calls a Meeting”
Jeff Sams – Scenic Designer – Springboro Community Theatre – “The Marvelous Wonderettes”
Michael J. Schumacher as King Sextimus – Lead Performer – Troy Civic Theatre – “Once Upon a Mattress”
David Senatore – Properties – Dayton Theatre Guild – “Decision Height”
David Shough – Director – Beavercreek Community Theatre – “Freaky Friday”
Rachel Smith as Catherine – Lead Performer – Troy Civic Theatre – “Proof”
Madison Stapleton as Liz/Ensemble – Supporting Performer – Springboro Community Theatre – “Chicago”
Michael Stockstill – Scenic Designer (Xenia Area Community Theatre’s “Catfish Moon”) and Special Set Dressing (Springboro Community Theatre’s “The Marvelous Wonderettes”)
K.L. Storer – Sound Designer – Dayton Theatre Guild (“Decision Height,” “Icebergs,” and “The Musical Comedy Murders of 1940”)
Gretchen Tamplin as Queen Aggravain – Lead Performer – Troy Civic Theatre – “Once Upon a Mattress”
Lorri B. Topping – Lead Performer (Elmira) and Musical Director – Beavercreek Community Theatre – “Nevermore”
Titus Unger as Nicky – Supporting Performer – Dayton Theatre Guild – “Icebergs”
Lynn Vanderpool – Lead Performer (Elsa in Dayton Theatre Guild’s “The Musical Comedy Murders of 1940” and Aimee Blake in Beavercreek Community Theatre’s “The Humans”)
Jason Vogel – Sound Designer – Springboro Community Theatre – “The Marvelous Wonderettes”
Robert-Wayne Waldron as Joe Louis – Supporting Performer – Dayton Theatre Guild – “Mr. Rickey Calls a Meeting”
Nicole Sueann Wallace – Director – Troy Civic Theatre – “Proof”
Pat Wanzer as Frog – Lead Performer – Xenia Area Community Theatre – “Catfish Moon”
Kelly Wright – Properties – Dayton Theatre Guild – “The Musical Comedy Murders of 1940”
Scott Wright – Lighting Designer – Dayton Theatre Guild (“Icebergs” and “Mr. Rickey Calls a Meeting”)
Kailey Yeakley as Savannah – Supporting Performer – Beavercreek Community Theatre – “Freaky Friday”