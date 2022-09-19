Best of Dayton: 15 tightest races with one week left to vote

We have one week to go in our Best of Dayton voting, and many of our categories remain extremely close.
We want your help in determining your favorites in town, and we also want you know you’re having an impact.
To help, we looked up the tightest races.
Voting will go through Monday, Sept. 26, and you can vote once per day per contest. So stay involved and let us know who you think is the Best of Dayton.
Best of Dayton
Here’s a look at some of our closest contests, in no particular order.
Best Mexican Food
Taqueria Mixteca
El Toro Mexican Bar & Grill
La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant
El Rancho Grande Mexican Restaurant
Chiapas Mexican Grill
Jorrge’s Restaurante Cantina
Best Coffee Shop
Ghostlight Coffee
Winans Chocolates + Coffees
Boston Stoker Coffee Co.
Cafe 19
Reza’s
Press Coffee Bar
Best Appetizers
Nick’s Restaurant
El Meson
Loose Ends Brewing
Ozu852
Florentine Restaurant
Hoshi Ramen
Best Attraction
National Museum of the US Air Force
Carillon Historical Park
Aullwood Audubon Center and Farm
Levitt Pavilion Dayton
Boonshoft Museum of Discovery
Dayton Art Institute
Best Media Personality
Jamie Jarosik
Cheryl McHenry
Gabrielle Enright
Rev. Cool
Kelley King
Best Annual Festival
Dayton Art Institute Oktoberfest
Troy Strawberry Festival
Dayton Celtic Festival
Dayton Porchfest - St. Anne’s Hill
Dayton Greek Festival
Dayton Dia De Muertos
Germanfest Picnic Liederkranz-Turner
Best Playground
Scene75 Entertainment Center
Kid Clubhouse
Orchardly Park
Thomas A. Cloud Park
Owen’s Place Park
Shoup Park
Best Animal Clinic/Veterinarian
Brookville Animal Hospital/Dr. Susan Peters
Bigger Road Veterinary Clinic
Germantown Animal Health Center
Airway Animal Clinic
Suburban Veterinary Clinic
Dayton Humane Veterinary Hospital
Best Yoga/Pilates
Day Yoga Studio
Speakeasy Yoga
Ignite Yoga
Full Circle Wellness
My Pilates Studio
Club Pilates
Best Apartment Complex
The Residenz
ALLURE
Biltmore Towers
WaterStone at Carriage Trails
Van Buren Village Apartments & Townhomes
Parkview Apartments
Best Place to Buy Meats
Dot’s Market
Dorothy Lane Market
Landes Fresh Meats
Copey’s Butcher Shop
Zink Meat Market of Franklin
Sparks Meats
Best Steakhouse
Pine Club
Texas Roadhouse
Oakwood Club
Carvers Steaks & Chops
The Paragon Supper Club
The Florentine Restaurant
Best Hidden Gem Restaurant
Tony’s Italian Kitchen
Grist
Florentine Restaurant
Loose Ends Brewing
Jasper Kitchen + Bar
Ozu852
Best Food Truck
McNasty’s
Pizza Bandit
What the Taco?!
Billie Gold Bubble Tea
Phat & Rich Food Trailer
Rolling Indulgence
Best Dog Park
Montgomery County Bark Park Dayton
Oak Grove Park
Deeds Point MetroPark
Triangle Park
Scout Dog Park
Creager Field Dog Park
Flyer’s Paw Zone