Best of Dayton: Reigning champions from 2021

With a new Best of Dayton contest underway, we wanted to look back at those who are looking to defend their titles this year.
The latest Best of Dayton is the seventh presented by Dayton.com and the Dayton Daily News, and we’ve added dozens of new categories this year. We’ve also kept the big audience favorites.
We want you to keep thinking of those who deserve to be recognized with our nomination period from Aug. 8-22, then with the voting period from Sept. 6-26 after we choose the finalists.
Best of Dayton
Here’s a look at the reigning champions:
Best Appetizer: Cooper’s Hawk Southwestern Eggrolls
Best Arcade/Gaming: Canal Street Arcade and Deli
Best Art Gallery: Dayton Art Institute
Best Auto Dealer: Voss Auto Network
Best Auto Repair: Grismer Tire & Auto Service
Best Bakery: elé Cake Co.
Best Bank or Credit Union: Wright-Patt Credit Union
Best Barber Shop: Centerville Barbers
Best BBQ: City Barbeque
Best Bowling Alley: Poelking Woodman Lanes
Best Breakfast: The Blue Berry Café
Best Brunch: The Blue Berry Café
Best Burger: Slyder’s Tavern
Best Chicken Sandwich: Chick-fil-A
Best Chinese Food: China Cottage
Best Chocolates: Esther Price
Best Coffeehouse: Ghostlight Coffee
Best Comedy Club: Wiley’s Comedy Club
Best Concert Venue: Rose Music Center at The Heights
Best Dance Group: Dayton Contemporary Dance Co
Best Dayton landmark: Carillon Historical Park
Best Diner: Mel-O-Dee Restaurant & Catering
Best Donuts: Bill’s Donut Shop
Best Family Restaurant: Christopher’s Restaurant & Catering
Best Festival: Oktoberfest - Dayton Art Institute
Best Fine Dining: Pine Club
Best Florist: Oberer’s Flowers
Best Food Truck: Zombie Dogz
Best French Fries: Five Guys
Best Garden Center: Knollwood Garden Center
Best Gay Bar: MJ’s on Jefferson
Best Golf Course: NCR Country Club
Best Hair Salon: Square One Salon & Spa
Best Happy Hour: Trolley Stop
Best Hardware Store: Handyman Ace Hardware
Best Hidden Gem Restaurant: Nick’s Restaurant
Best Ice Cream: Young’s Jersey Dairy
Best Indian Restaurant: Amar India
Best Italian Restaurant: Mamma DiSalvo’s
Best Jewelry Store: James Free Jewelers
Best Karaoke: Soft Rock Café
Best Local Brewery: Warped Wing Brewing Company
Best Local Celebrity: Dave Chappelle
Best Mexican Food: Taqueria Mixteca
Best Museum: National Museum of the United States Air Force
Best Patio: Trolley Stop
Best Pet Grooming: Doggie Styles Day Spa
Best Pizza Restaurant: Marion’s Piazza
Best Realtor: Kunal Patel Group
Best Restaurant in the Oregon District: Jay’s Seafood
Best Restaurant to take an Out-of-Towner: Pine Club
Best Spa: Square One Salon & Spa
Best Square-Cut Pizza: Marion’s Piazza
Best Steak: Pine Club
Best Sushi: Thai 9
Best Tattoo Artist: Justin Barbarino, Black Cloud Tattoo Co.
Best Vet: Bigger Road Veterinary Clinic
Best Wings: Roosters