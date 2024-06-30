Morning Briefing: Monday, July 1, 2024

If you have thoughts, feedback or news tips, please let me know at Kyle.Nagel@coxinc.com.

Today, we look at what happened in the two shootings this weekend, plus the housing and business activity that make Huber Heights one of the area’s fastest-growing cities.

The newsletter should take about 3 minutes, 10 seconds to read.

2 officer-involved shootings in Dayton and Xenia

Credit: Jim Noelker Credit: Jim Noelker

One person was killed in Dayton and another was injured in Xenia after two officer-involved shootings over the weekend.

• Why it matters: Shootings involving police officers are more scrutinized than other shooting events, and it’s uncommon to have multiple such events in a 24-hour period.

• What happened in Dayton: Dayton police said two officers discharged firearms Saturday night after responding to a “block party issue” in the 500 block of Negley Place. “When officers approached, the individual produced a firearm, two officers then discharged their firearms,” Dayton police said in a statement. (Our full story.)

• The response: “We will conduct a thorough investigation of this case in the days ahead and will request body cam footage to see where the evidence leads us to determine the truth in this case,” says the statement from Dayton Unit NAACP President Derrick Foward.

• What happened in Xenia: At roughly 7:25 a.m. Sunday, Greene County Communications received a complaint about an individual shooting a pistol in the 100 block of Bellbrook Avenue. Xenia police responded and located the suspect outside of an apartment complex. Officers fired shots and injured the suspect. (Our full story.)

Huber reaching new development heights with 1,100-plus apartments in the works

The city of Huber Heights, one of the Dayton region’s fastest growing suburbs, is experiencing a development boom with multiple new commercial and residential projects in the pipeline.

• Why it matters: All of the activity, especially multiple multi-family housing projects happening, signal a boost in growth and business activity in the city.

• New housing: There are at least six apartment complex or housing projects underway. In all, there are more than 1,100 apartment units that will be coming to the city.

• New business: Many of the housing development projects in Huber Heights also incorporate commercial or retail options. Many of the details are not yet determined or public.

What to know today

• Person to know today: Chris Williford. In 2017, the Miamisburg resident survived the shootings at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival on the Las Vegas Strip. She has since gone through an intensive outpatient program at Kettering Health Behavioral Medical Center in order to learn ways to cope with the trauma of what she saw and experienced.

• Quote of the day: “Once July 4 and that weekend hits, I’m not kidding, it’s basically the whole city (shooting off fireworks).” — Kettering Police public information officer Cynthia James discussing the challenges of police responses to illegal fireworks activity

• Stat of the day: $3.5 million. That’s how much will be spent with a state grant to make possible a second runway at an increasingly busy Wilmington Air Park, which will increase economic activity in the region.

• Things to do: Watch Fourth of July fireworks. Get ahead of planning for this week with our guide to fireworks shows in the area.

• Photo of the day: Rachel Butt, president of Butt Construction, stands in front of the Radar Building her grandfather built at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Marshall Gorby captured this photo to go with a story about the company and its latest moves.