‘Concerns and questions’ follow Dayton police shooting that left one dead

Around 8 p.m., police said on social media, they “encountered an individual” in the middle of Negley Place as they responded.

“When officers approached, the individual produced a firearm, two officers then discharged their firearms,” Dayton police said in a statement.

Officers said they began rendering medical aid to the individual, who was removed to a local hospital where the individual was pronounced dead.

Police did not identify the individual.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation, Dayton police said.

“It is early on in the investigation and we ask for the public’s patience while it is being conducted,” police said on Facebook. “Dayton Police Professional Standards Bureau will conduct a separate administrative investigation.”

The Dayton Unit NAACP released a statement saying the organization was on-site interviewing witnesses; they describe the individual who was killed as a “teenager.”

“We will conduct a thorough investigation of this case in the days ahead and will request body cam footage to see where the evidence leads us to determine the truth in this case,” says the statement from Dayton Unit NAACP President Derrick Foward.

“Our hearts go out to the family of the deceased,” Foward wrote.

Montgomery County Commissioner Debbie Lieberman lamented the situation in a Facebook post of her own. She identified the person killed as “a young man named Brian.” She did not offer a last name.

“I am deeply saddened to address the tragic incident that occurred last night involving the loss of a young man named Brian at the hands of the Dayton Police Department,” said Lieberman, the president of the board of county commissioners.

“As someone who is called to serve as a friend to all in our community, this loss weighs heavily on my heart. I want to share that I spoke with witnesses firsthand at the scene last night that experienced the events as they unfolded. I shared the heartbreak of his friends and family, and their pain is deeply felt,” she added.

Lieberman promised to closely monitor the situation.

“I understand the concerns and questions that many of you may have, and I want to assure you that a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident is already underway,” she wrote. “I urge everyone to remain calm and peaceful as we await the results of the investigation.”

Messages seeking comment were left with representatives of the Dayton police department Sunday morning. A message was also left for Lieberman.