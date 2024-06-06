Morning Briefing template: In-depth

We’re devoting our entire Morning Briefing newsletter today to the topic of the conservancy district’s assessment program because it has been controversial and sometimes complicated.

The moment Friday mattered because the possibility of big jumps in assessments for flood protection upgrades by the district had caused hard feelings by many property owners while the district is trying to fund what it calls $140 million in needed upgrades for floor protection.

The latest

• What happened Friday? The pause approved by the board halts plans to implement updated property values when charging properties for flood protection in the form of assessments that appear on property tax bills. The last reappraisal made by the Miami Conservancy District was 12 years ago.

• Why did it happen? The recommendation to pause followed public outcry from property owners who saw their estimated assessment totals increase significantly and after the conservancy district receiving letters from local lawmakers requesting the reconsideration of the reappraisal.

Where did we begin?

• Upgrades identified: The Miami Conservancy District said in January it has identified about $140 million in short-term and long-term projects needed to ensure levees, dams and channels across the region remain safe and effective.

• Why are upgrades needed? Aging infrastructure, extreme weather events and increasing rainfall are putting pressure on the regional flood protection system, which has critical maintenance, repair, rehabilitation and reinvestment needs, the organization said.

• Assessments identified: To help pay for system maintenance and capital improvements, tens of thousands of properties along the riverfront in five local counties were identified for higher assessments starting next year.

The big questions

• What is the Miami Conservancy District? The district, which was formed after the Great Dayton Flood in 1913, is funded by individual assessments on properties and “unit assessments” paid by five counties and 22 communities. It is responsible for flood protection in the region.

• How much would assessments have gone up? Proposed assessment changes include a new 1% capital assessment and a 0.59% increase to the 2.19% maintenance assessment 47,000 residents are already paying.

• But, like, really how much? Officials say that roughly 83% of the properties covered will pay less than $250 annually for two fees related to flood protections. But for some businesses, the change was huge. Spooky Nook Sports, an indoor sports complex and convention center in Hamilton, had conservancy district assessment charges of roughly $478,000 the company would have needed to pay in 2025.

What they’re saying

• “We’re listening to your complaints. We need to commit to evaluate and explore sustainable funding models as quickly as possible.” — Mark Rentschler, MCD board member

• “I don’t think anyone doubts the need for flood protection. I believe we need to find a better way to assess those costs in a less impactful way.” — Sam Beiler, owner of Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill in Hamilton

• “I believe that this moment will go down in Hamilton history. I thank you for the role, I daresay historic and heroic role, that has been played here.” — Keep Hamilton Afloat organizer David Stark, who is also with ArtSpace Hamilton Lofts

What happens next?

• Assessments will continue: The pause on the reappraisal process is not a halt to assessments altogether. Properties will still be charged annually for flood protection, just not under the calculation that includes the updated property values.

• District may add an exemption: The Miami Conservancy District will also be examining the possibility of a new exemption for property owners who pay flood assessments, called the hardship exemption. This objection would be for property owners who are financially unable to pay for their assessments, according to the board.

• A new assessment plan will be needed: The Miami Conservancy District Board of Directors will need to reconsider the capital assessment that would have begun appearing on tax bills in 2025.