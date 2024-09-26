Morning Briefing: Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com.

Two restaurants asked for help on social media. Customers responded

Two Dayton restaurants recently took to social media for help as the economy and product costs continue to put a strain on the industry.

• What they did: The Local 937 and Lily’s Dayton both reached out to customers on Facebook, asking that they consider coming in for a bite to eat.

• Customers respond: Lily’s posted on Facebook, “We have NEVER in 11 years had a Thursday like this and the turnout was incredible and we are so grateful to everyone for their patience and their support!”

• Social media works: Archer’s Tavern owner Dan Apolito said social media is “a great platform for restaurants to get information out to their customers about new food items, any special or any events they might be running.”

• Prices going up: Inflation for ingredients is up about 32% from the pandemic. Earlier this year, Ohio restaurants surveyed said with rising food and labor costs, 70% of them planned to increase their prices this year.

• What they are saying: “If you go back in history, a three-year increase on costs like that would be more like 6% instead of 32%,” Ohio Restaurant and Hospitality President and CEO John Barker said in a release. “They really have nowhere else to go other than to begin to adjust their menu prices, and they don’t want to do that.”

Ragweed pollen ‘very high,’ data shows, as allergy sufferers seek relief

Allergy sufferers are in the middle of ragweed season as weed pollen continues to be “very high.”

• Ragweed season: It usually starts in mid-August or early September and starts to reach its peak on Labor Day. It usually ends after a hard frost, about mid-October.

• Symptoms: Sneezing, runny nose, nasal congestion, headaches, irritated eyes and itchy throat.

• Treatment: Allergy sufferers can take antihistamines like Claritin or Zyrtec. Other methods can include different saline nasal rinses, eye drops and/or steroid nasal sprays like Flonase or Nasacort.

• Tips: Check the pollen counts each day, try to stay inside, wipe pets down after they have been outdoors and keep your shoes outside to not track pollen into the house.

What to know today

• One big takeaway: Secretary of State Frank LaRose launched a review the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles voter registration process after a Dayton Daily News investigation found that people who were not citizens were mistakenly getting registered to vote.

• Tip of the day: Where to get pumpkins in the Dayton region.

• Big move of the day: Greene County has purchased 60 acres of land next to the Lewis A. Jackson Regional Airport that may be used to expand the airport in the future.

• Stat of the day: So far in September, the Dayton region has seen 12 restaurants open and five close. Find out about several new restaurants opened in the region.

• Thing to do: The Tipp City Mum Festival returns this weekend for the 65th year bringing with it a number of traditional events.

• Athlete of the Week: Samuel Darmanie. The Springboro cross country and track and field runner owns the fastest time (15:21) this year in the Greater Western Ohio Conference.

• Photo of the day: The 35th annual Ohio Renaissance Festival runs on Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 27 at Renaissance Park near Harveysburg in Warren County. Here’s a look at scenes from Highland Weekend by photographer Tom Gilliam.