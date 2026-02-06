Vintage Dayton: Friday, Feb. 6, 2026

In honor of this historic milestone, the DDN is taking a look back 50 years in a weekly series highlighting what was happening in Dayton around the 200th anniversary, back in 1976.

***

For this edition of Vintage Dayton, we look back at the week of Feb. 1-7, 1976.

More stories from the archives

• Who was Thomas Cloud? Meet the namesake of Thomas Cloud Park in Huber Heights

• 7 Black women who helped shape Dayton’s history

• Convenience before cars: the age of the interurban railway

Did you know?

Here are a few great Dayton history facts we’ve learned from our stories:

• When Dayton’s Civil War Soldiers Monument was first unveiled in 1884, an estimated 100,000 people attended the ceremony—which was more than double Dayton’s entire population of 40,000 at the time.

• When the Grant-Deneau Tower opened in 1969, the 331-foot tower was the first high-rise built in Dayton since 1931.

• Before Marion Glass opened Marion’s Piazza he was a “scrappy local kid” who sold peanuts and soda at baseball games and later organized a group of boys to sell ice cream bars from bicycles.

We want your help!

Do you have any requests or ideas that you would like to see us cover in this history newsletter?

What about cool, old photos or stories of your own?

Let us know and we’ll include them in future newsletters. And if you like what you’re getting each week in the Vintage Dayton newsletter, please consider subscribing to the Dayton Daily News for as little as 99 cents.

Thank you for reading.