Huber Heights man dies after crash into tree, house
Who was Thomas Cloud? Meet the namesake of Thomas Cloud Park in Huber Heights

Thomas Cloud, the namesake for Thomas Cloud Park in Huber Heights. Archive photo from 1975 Dayton Journal Herarld.

Thomas Cloud, the namesake for Thomas Cloud Park in Huber Heights. Archive photo from 1975 Dayton Journal Herarld.

8 minutes ago

Thomas Cloud Park was recently in the news, with Huber Heights announcing plans to expand the park by nine acres.

Here is a brief look at the man whom the park is named for:

Cloud was local politician who died in 1976, at the age of 41.

Cloud started his political career as a Wayne Twp. trustee before deciding to run for County Commissioner.

In 1968, he was the highest vote-getter, upsetting a Democrat to win a seat as a county commissioner. The election propelled him as a dominant force in local politics. He won re-election overwhelmingly in 1972.

During his time as commissioner, Cloud once made a special trip to Washington, D.C., to testify before a House committee to urge them to act quickly to get HUD (U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development) money to developer Donald Huber.

Cloud then stepped into statewide politics in 1974, deciding to run for state auditor. He lost a race in the May 1975 Republican primary for auditor, the only loss in his political career.

After the election, Cloud then took over as Montgomery County Administrator in December 1975.

According to a 1976 Dayton Journal-Herald story, Cloud was working at “full tilt” and was “pushing himself too hard,” when he had a heart attack and died at the age of 41, just a few months after becoming county administrator.

About the Author

Greg Lynch

Greg Lynch has been a Photographer and Digital Specialist at the Journal-News for 28 years. Greg’s current role of Digital Specialist puts his focus on social media. Although Greg is not out on assignment as much with his latest role, he still finds ways to connect with readers everyday.

