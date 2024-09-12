Vintage Dayton: Friday, September 13, 2024

When WKRP went into syndication, it found unexpected success. For over a decade, it was one of the most popular television shows, outperforming many more successful prime time shows also in re-runs.

The show was nominated for 10 Emmy Awards over its four seasons and featured two Daytonians among its ensemble cast.

Gary Sandy played Andy Travis, WKRP’s new program manager and Gordon Jump played Arthur Carlson, the general manager who’s mom owned the station.

For this edition of Vintage Dayton, we tell you about the Dayton roots of actors Gary Sandy and Gordon Jump and how their acting careers took off.

Did you know?

Here are a few great Dayton history facts we’ve learned from our stories:

• Oscar Boonshoft was one of Dayton’s major philanthropists, donating more than $60 million to the community.

If you live in Dayton, chances are you’ll recognize the Boonshoft name. It’s on buildings ranging from the museum of discovery to Wright State’s school of medicine.

• The Plaza Theatre in downtown Miamisburg was originally opened in 1919 on Christmas Day.

Here are some interesting things to know about the Plaza Theatre

• Several hundred guests attended the gala opening of the Dayton Art Institute in 1930.

The Dayton Art Institute sits on a beautiful part of the area, on a hill overlooking the Great Miami River. Here’s the story of how it ended up there.

