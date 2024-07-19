Vintage Dayton: July 19, 2024

Headlined by Aerosmith, the Hydroglobe Rock Festival came at a time when the band was exploding, but that wasn’t the only highlight. Rory Gallagher, Henry Gross, Ted Nugent and Rick Derringer also played at the legendary event.

***

For this edition of Vintage Dayton, we went into the archives for more about the festival and its amazing lineup. We also found some other past stories about great shows in Dayton history.

• TODAY’S FEATURED STORY: When Aerosmith headlined a ‘mini-Woodstock’ rock festival at Dayton’s Eastwood Park

Did you know?

Here are a few great Dayton history facts we’ve learned from our stories:

• Gangs once met in Dayton to ask each other to calm down

It happened in 1971, when three gangs met at a park to try to agree on ground rules for operating in the city so they could cut down on violence.

• The world’s first airport was on farmland outside of Dayton

Torrence Huffman, a Dayton banker, donated use of about 100 acres of pasture land eight miles northeast of Dayton to the Wright brothers so they could experiment with their new invention. It became Huffman Prairie Flying Field.

• Annie Oakley used to shoot apples off her dog’s head

The dog, Dave, had nerves of steel and would sit patiently while Oakley — the Darke County native — shot the apples during fundraisers for the Red Cross during World War I.

• The last time golf’s PGA Championship was settled with match play happened in Dayton

The 1957 PGA Championship was held at Miami Valley Golf Club. The tournament finished its five-day run on July 21, 1957, with a 36-hole championship match. Lionel Hebert prevailed, beating Dow Finsterwald.

Credit: Dayton Daily News Archive Credit: Dayton Daily News Archive

A reader who recently enjoyed visiting Lebanon and the Golden Lamb said there was so much talk at dinner about the history of the restaurant that they wanted to know more. We went into the archives for a great story from 2016 about the business that stretches back to the early 1800s.

• Click here for our story: The Golden Lamb: From a $4 investment to 200-plus years of service in Lebanon

