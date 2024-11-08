Vintage Dayton: Nov. 8, 2024

A year later, a rustic log cabin was built, and regular church meetings began. Today’s Westminster Presbyterian Church in Dayton is a descendant of that first church.

For this edition of Vintage Dayton, we went into the archives for the story of the church that is reaching a 225-year milestone and is also one of the most beautiful buildings in town.

• TODAY’S FEATURED STORY: Westminster Presbyterian Church: From log cabin to architectural masterpiece over 225 years

• It was once front-page news when the University of Dayton beat Miami in football, 7-0

The game in 1948 was considered UD’s biggest in at least 11 seasons.

• A nearly 100-year-old building in Miamisburg is getting new life

The building at 23 East Central Ave. is home to a new boutique.

• One of the world’s best trapshooters ever was from Dayton

Rolla “Pop” Heikes represented more companies in ads than almost any other American athlete in the early 1900s

• A plane of silk flown from Dayton to Columbus was the first-ever air delivery

On Nov. 7, 1910, the flight covered 62 miles in one hour and eleven minutes.

A reader noted recently that they were reading a scientific article and saw a reference to the Kettering Bug, which is considered one of the world’s first drones with a fascinating history. We went to the archives for a 2016 story we wrote about the Bug, and we plan to feature more on Dayton’s aviation history in future newsletters.

• Click here for our story: Did you know one of the world’s first drones was built in Dayton?

