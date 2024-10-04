Vintage Dayton: Oct. 4, 2024

Or maybe you went to the Dabel theater, or maybe Fairborn Twin Cinemas. Whatever your favorite, we all look back fondly on the places we went to see our favorite movies.

***

For this edition of Vintage Dayton, we went into the archives for stories of the movie theaters we loved going to that are no longer around.

• TODAY’S FEATURED STORY: Movie theaters we miss: 6 former Dayton-area cinemas that no longer exist

Did you know?

Here are a few great Dayton history facts we’ve learned from our stories:

• Ohio’s first 70 mph speed limit went into effect in 1963

In those days, I-75 ended at West Carrollton and became U.S. Route 25 through Dayton and northern Montgomery County. It became I-75 again at the Miami County line.

• Pete Rose’s first hit came on April 13, 1963

The hit king died this week at 83, and we looked back at the milestone hits that helped him set baseball’s record.

• More than 600,000 children from the area were part of the studio audience for the Uncle Orrie Show

The Uncle Orrie Show debuted on WHIO-TV in 1955, the same year Captain Kangaroo and The Mickey Mouse Club hit national airwaves.

• Dayton’s richest residents used to keep their most important valuables in the same place.

The Bimm Fireproof Warehouse used the latest trends in reinforced concrete to embed eight tons of steel within the 16-inch-thick concrete walls and floors of the six-story building on East First Street.

As former President Jimmy Carter celebrated his 100th birthday this week, we had a reader reach out to ask if Carter ever visited Dayton as president. He did, and the story has a very interesting twist, which we learned when we first went into the archives about the visit.

• Click here for our story: Looking back at Jimmy Carter’s 1980 downtown Dayton visit, which had a dark side

