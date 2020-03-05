BEST OF DAYTON: The best farmers market can be enjoyed year-round

If you haven’t been what are you waiting for?

More than 50 vendors fill a historical freight house in Dayton with everything from fresh meat, eggs, cheeses and chocolate.

You will feel like you stepped into a European market. It’s a great place to shop local or grab lunch.

The market is open year-round Thursday to Saturday and Sundays from June to December. There is an outdoor market from June through October on Saturdays.

Caption Harvest Holiday Weekend on Saturday, Oct. 26 and Sunday, Oct. 27 at 2nd Street Market offered family-friendly fun with lots of “spook-tacular” activities including pumpkin decorating, a costume parade, a scavenger hunt, trick-or-treating at the different vendor booths and more. DAVID MOODIE / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Socks, scarves and rugs made from alpaca fleece, hand-made pottery and gifts from a garden shop are just a sampling of the special items that can be found.

Caption Credit: Yellow Springs Farmers' Market Credit: Yellow Springs Farmers' Market

🥈SECOND PLACE: Yellow Springs Farmers Market

228 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs | Facebook

This seasonal farmer’s market has been a fixture for four decades. It is located behind the Kings Yard Shops behind the Trail Tavern and hosts vendors from March through November.

Shoppers will find fresh fruit and vegetables, organic meat, eggs and produce, breads, cheese, baked goods, flowers, natural body care, and other artisan-made products.

🥉THIRD PLACE: Yankee Street Market

8487 Yankee St., Dayton | (937) 439-7745

Yankee Street Market is family owned and operated, serving the community since 1989. Produce is locally grown.

