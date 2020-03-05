BEST OF DAYTON: Where to go for a classy, hand-crafted cocktail

There’s just something a little extra special about these Dayton conconctions.
Here are the winners of Dayton.com’s Best of 2019-20 contest Best Cocktails category, as voted by the community, that take cocktail crafting and mixing to the next level.
🥇WINNER: THE CENTURY
10 S. Jefferson St., Dayton | 937-223-3382 | Facebook | Website
It’s been a big year for Dayton’s famous Century Bar. It marked the end of an era at its original location on New Year’s Eve and has reopened next door in a bigger space.
While straight bourbon and whiskey is certainly its claim to fame, The Century makes one heck of a cocktail, bourbon or other.
The Century has won Best Cocktail for four consecutive years.
The downtown Dayton bar, which claims it “can make a bourbon drinker from even the most discriminating of palettes,” has also been surprising guests with seasonal cocktail menus that have been anything but boring.
The Century scored a national shout-out from The Bourbon Review as one of America's Best Bourbon Bars 2019.
>> Century Bar reopens in its new and bigger downtown Dayton home with same charm
🥈SECOND PLACE: Wheat Penny
515 Wayne Ave., Dayton | 937-496-5268 | Website | Facebook
If you're looking for a memorable cocktail, Wheat Penny should be on your list of places to try. The restaurant, known for its pizzas and vegan-friendly dishes, also blends unique flavors into crafty cocktails. Its Holy Smokes features Holy Basil-infused El Jimador Tequila Blanco, Montelobos Mezcal, Sage Syrup, Lime Juice, Palo Santo Smoke, for example. View the cocktail menu here.
🥉THIRD PLACE: Salar
400 E. Fifth St., Dayton | 937-203–3999 | Website | Facebook
A devastating fire in December 2017 forced this beloved Oregon District restaurant to close until the restaurant was able to rebuild and reopen just shy of a year later.
Salar Restaurant and Lounge in the Oregon District came back stronger than ever. The Oregon District restaurant serves up exquisite global fare, but it’s also famous for its creative specialty cocktail menu and lounge.
Salar puts a fresh spin on the classics and offer some of the most unique drinks in town. Salar's cocktails are hand-crafted from house-made ingredients, with Latin inspiration, herbs and spices, bold flavors or fruity and refreshing. View the cocktail list here.
🍸PAST WINNERS: BEST COCKTAIL
2018
WINNER: The Century Bar
2ND PLACE: Salar
3RD PLACE: Lily’s Bistro
2017
WINNER: The Century Bar
2ND PLACE: Salar
3RD PLACE: Watermark
2016
WINNER: The Century Bar
2ND PLACE: Salar
3RD PLACE: Wheat Penny
2015
WINNER: MJs on Jefferson
2ND PLACE: The Century Bar
3RD PLACE: Julia’s Nite Club