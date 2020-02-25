dayton-daily-news logo
BEST OF DAYTON WINNERS 2019-20: Bars, beer, breweries and nightlife

Daytonâs Century Bar has reopened in the three-story former Dayton Power and Light building, 18 S. Jefferson St. The historic cherry wood bar, the centerpiece of the original Century Bar, has been restored and installed in the new expanded space. Century Bar is co-owned by Diane Spitzig and Joseph Head. LISA POWELL / STAFF
Best of Dayton
By Michelle Fong
Feb 24, 2020

Whether you need to unwind after a rough day with a tall, cold Dayton-made brew or treat yourself with a hand-crafted cocktail made just for you, Dayton’s bar, brewery and nightclub scene has just what you need.

Maybe you’re looking for great new watering hole, a place to show off your mad trivia or dance skills or the diviest dive bar to chill with your closest friends.

These are the best breweries, brews, cocktails and bars in Dayton, as voted by the community in Dayton.com’s Best of Dayton 2019-20 poll.

Raise your glass to Dayton’s best!

BEST BARTENDER

Barrel House in downtown Dayton hosted another birthday celebration for Dayton, Ohio. Dayton celebrated 223 years with some of its closest friends on Friday, April 5, 2019. Here is who we spotted. DAVID MOODIE/CONTRIBUTED
🥇WINNER: Matt Ross, The Barrel House

417 E. Third St., Dayton | 937-222-4795 | WebsiteFacebook

SECOND PLACE: Randi Hamblin, Kings Point Pub

4660 Wilmington Pike, Dayton | 937-296-1915 | Facebook

THIRD PLACE: Chad McKanna, Buffalo Wild Wings (Kettering)

262 E. Stroop Road, Kettering | 937-424-3999  | WebsiteFacebook

BEST BEER, WINE OR LIQUOR SHOP

Beth Freyvogel and Mif Frank, third-generation co-owners of Arrow Wine & Spirits
🥇WINNER: Arrow Wine & Spirits

615 Lyons Road, Centerville | 937 433-6778 | 2950 Far Hills Ave., Oakwood | 937-298-1456 | WebsiteFacebook

SECOND PLACE: Belmont Party Supply

2621 Smithville Road, Dayton | 937-252-4724 | WebsiteFacebook

THIRD PLACE: The Barrel House

417 E. Third St., Dayton | 937-222-4795 | WebsiteFacebook

BEST BLOODY MARY

🥇WINNER: Tank's Bar & Grill

2033 Wayne Ave., Dayton | 937-252-2249 | FacebookWebsite

SECOND PLACE: Blind Bob's

430 E. Fifth St., Dayton | 937-938-6405 | WebsiteFacebook

THIRD PLACE: Trolley Stop

530 E. Fifth St., Dayton | 937-461-1101 | WebsiteFacebook

BEST COCKTAILS

Joe Head co-owns the Century Bar in downtown Dayton with Diane Spitzig. LISA POWELL / STAFF
🥇WINNER: The Century Bar

18 S. Jefferson St., Dayton | 937-223-3382 | WebsiteFacebook 

SECOND PLACE: Wheat Penny

515 Wayne Ave., Dayton | 937-496-5268 | WebsiteFacebook

THIRD PLACE: Salar

400 E. Fifth St., Dayton | 937-203–3999 | WebsiteFacebook

BEST CRAFT BEER BAR

The Barrel House hosted an International Women’s Day event on Friday, March 8, where nearly a dozen women who work at various levels in breweries throughout Ohio shared their experiences of working in a male-dominated industry. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER
🥇WINNER: The Barrel House

417 E. Third St., Dayton | 937-222-4795 | WebsiteFacebook

SECOND PLACE: Bunkers Sports Bar and Grill

893 E. National Road, Vandalia | 937-890-8899 | WebsiteFacebook

THIRD PLACE: Chappys Social House

7880 Washington Village Drive, Washington Twp. | (937) 439-9200 | WebsiteFacebook

BEST DANCE CLUB

After 15 years, Club Masque closed permanently at 34 S. Jefferson St. in downtown Dayton after its last show on Saturday, Jan. 25. The final show, hosted by Carrie J. Summers, included a list of Masque favorites: Mocha Lisa, Scarlett Moon, Alexandria Bellterra, Johnny Justice, and Emilie Viktoria, Jareje Rashad, Amaya Sexton, Katrina Reelfish, Sky Black, Kayla Fame, and Kar Kar O’Daniels. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER
🥇WINNER: Masque

Currently closed and seeking to reopen in new location | WebsiteFacebook

SECOND PLACE: Julia's Nite Club

8939 Kingsridge Drive, Miami Twp. | 937-439-2422 | WebsiteFacebook

THIRD PLACE: Ned Peppers

419 E. Fifth St., Dayton | 937-224-4888 | WebsiteFacebook

BEST DIVE BAR

🥇WINNER: Tank's Bar and Grill

2033 Wayne Ave., Dayton | 937-252-2249 | FacebookWebsite

SECOND PLACE: Hole in the Wall

423 E. Fifth St., Dayton | (937) 813-2033 | Facebook

THIRD PLACE: Mack's Tavern

381 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Washington Twp. | 937-813-7217 | WebsiteFacebook

BEST GAY BAR

After 15 years, Club Masque closed permanently at 34 S. Jefferson St. in downtown Dayton after its last show on Saturday, Jan. 25. The final show, hosted by Carrie J. Summers, included a list of Masque favorites: Mocha Lisa, Scarlett Moon, Alexandria Bellterra, Johnny Justice, and Emilie Viktoria, Jareje Rashad, Amaya Sexton, Katrina Reelfish, Sky Black, Kayla Fame, and Kar Kar O’Daniels. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER
🥇WINNER: Masque

Currently closed and seeking to reopen in new location | WebsiteFacebook

SECOND PLACE: MJ's on Jefferson

20 N. Jefferson St., Dayton | 937-223-3259 | WebsiteFacebook

THIRD PLACE: The Stage Door

44 N. Jefferson St., Dayton | 937-223-7418 | Facebook

BEST HAPPY HOUR

Trolley Stop owner Robin Sassenberg  home is being rehabbed. It was damaged in Memorial Day tornadoes.
🥇WINNER: Trolley Stop

530 E. Fifth St., Dayton | 937-461-1101 | WebsiteFacebook

SECOND PLACE: Mack's Tavern

381 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Washington Twp. | 937-813-7217 | WebsiteFacebook

THIRD PLACE: Bennett's Publical Family Sports Grill

67 S. Main St., Miamisburg | 937-866-4200 | WebsiteFacebook

BEST KARAOKE

The tables at Blind Bob's in the Oregon District are covered in posters for bands. LISA POWELL / STAFF
🥇WINNER: Blind Bob's

430 E. Fifth St., Dayton | 937-938-6405 | WebsiteFacebook

SECOND PLACE: Soft Rock Cafe

877 E Franklin St., Centerville | 937-438-3093 | WebsiteFacebook

THIRD PLACE: Masque

Currently closed and seeking to reopen in new location | WebsiteFacebook

BEST LOCAL BREWERY

A flight of beer from Dayton's Warped Wing brewery. CONTRIBUTED
🥇WINNER: Warped Wing

26 Wyandot St., Dayton | 937-222-7003 | WebsiteFacebook

SECOND PLACE: Yellow Springs Brewery

305 N. Walnut St., Yellow Springs | 937-767-0222 | WebsiteFacebook

THIRD PLACE: Crooked Handle Brewing Co.

760 N. Main St., Springboro | (937) 790-3450 | WebsiteFacebook

BEST LOCALLY MADE BEER

Warped Wing Brewing's top-seller is Trotwood Lager and the Best of Dayton winner for Best Locally Made Beer in the 2018 contest. CONTRIBUTED
🥇WINNER: Warped Wing Trotwood Lager

26 Wyandot St., Dayton | 937-222-7003 | WebsiteFacebook

SECOND PLACE: Yellow Springs Brewery Boat Show

305 N. Walnut St., Yellow Springs | 937-767-0222 | WebsiteFacebook

THIRD PLACE: Crooked Handle Brewing’s Roadside Peanut Butter Porter

760 N. Main St., Springboro | (937) 790-3450 | WebsiteFacebook

BEST LOCALLY MADE SPIRITS

Double-gold-medal-winning Dayton Gin was first released by Belle of Dayton just last fall. FILE
🥇WINNER: Belle of Dayton

122 Van Buren St., Dayton | 937-250-1837 | WebsiteFacebook

SECOND PLACE: Buckeye Vodka

827 S. Patterson Blvd., Dayton | 937-287-7076 | WebsiteFacebook

THIRD PLACE: Stillwrights

5380 Intrastate Drive, Fairborn | (937) 879-4447 | WebsiteFacebook

BEST MARGARITA

An Elsa's Bad Juan margarita. Staff file photo by Jim Noelker.
🥇WINNER: Elsa's

Elsa’s On the Border, 1227 Wilmington Ave., Dayton | 937-938-7372

Elsa’s East Restaurant & Cantina, 3618 Linden Ave., Dayton | 937-252-9635

Elsa’s Kettering Sports Grill, 1216 E. Stroop Road, Kettering | 937-294-9210

Elsa’s South Restaurant & Cantina, 6318 Far Hills Ave., Centerville | 937-439-3897

Elsa’s Corner Cantina, 6204A Wilmington Pike, Sugarcreek Twp. | 937-310-1373

FacebookWebsite

SECOND PLACE: El Meson

903 E. Dixie Drive, West Carrollton | 937-859-8229 | WebsiteFacebook

THIRD PLACE: El Toro Bar & Grill

Multiple Dayton-area locationsFacebookWebsite

BEST PLACE TO HOOK UP

🥇WINNER: The Barrel House

417 E. Third St., Dayton | 937-222-4795 | WebsiteFacebook

SECOND PLACE: Julia's Nite Club

8939 Kingsridge Drive, Miami Twp. | 937-439-2422 | WebsiteFacebook

THIRD PLACE: Masque

Currently closed and seeking to reopen in new location | WebsiteFacebook

BEST TRIVIA

Bunkers Bar and Grill in Vandalia is one of the many sports bars that are gearing up for the Super Bowl. 2015 file photo by JIM WITMER
🥇WINNER: Bunkers Bar and Grill

893 E. National Road, Vandalia | 937-890-8899 | WebsiteFacebook

SECOND PLACE: Blind Bob's

430 E. Fifth St., Dayton | 937-938-6405 | WebsiteFacebook

THIRD PLACE: Mack's Tavern

381 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Washington Twp. | 937-813-7217 | WebsiteFacebook

BEST WINERY

Cooperâs Hawk Winery & Restaurant, located in the Cornerstone of Centerville, opens Monday, Aug. 26. The upscale/casual wine-themed restaurant has a full-service bar, private barrel-aging room, Napa Valley-style tasting room and gift store. LISA POWELL / STAFF
🥇WINNER: Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurant

5220 Cornerstone North Blvd., Centerville | 937-900-9463 | WebsiteFacebook

SECOND PLACE: The Winery at Versailles

6572 State Route 47, Versailles | 937-526-3232 | WebsiteFacebook

THIRD PLACE: Valley Vineyards

2276 US-22 & OH-3, Morrow | 513-899-2485 | WebsiteFacebook

BEST OF DAYTON WINNERS IN OTHER CATEGORIES

>> Food & Dining winners

>> Arts, Music & Entertainment winners

>> Shopping & Services winners

>> Fitness, Outdoors & Recreation winners

>> People & Places winners

