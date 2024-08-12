Sports authored newsletter

We’re known for the best UD basketball coverage around, thanks to reporter David Jablonski. Hall of Famer Hal McCoy is the our columnist covering the Reds, and if you aren’t following Bengals writer Laurel Pfahler on X, you’re missing out. Do that here.

Bengals struggling with injuries

This week the Cincinnati Bengals are struggling with what is typically known in the NFL as the most important ability: Availability.

While Joe Burrow’s health has thankfully not been a major topic this preseason even as he returns from a season-ending wrist injury, the Bengals are already beaten up on both lines.

Most noteworthy: rookie right tackle Amarius Mims is out for “several weeks” to allow a strained pectoral muscle to heal. That news came after the entire starting defensive line sat out the preseason opener and five reserves also nursing injuries.

On the bright side, only the torn Achilles of reserve end Cam Sample looks like a long-term injury at this point.

However, these absences are on top of star receiver Ja’Marr Chase not having practiced yet in the preseason as he angles for a lucrative contract extension. His holdout-they’re-not-calling-a-holdout may have escalated Tuesday when he was not present for practice for the first time this camp. He had been a spectator every day up to that point.

Reds on a hot streak

Meanwhile, the Bengals neighbors on the riverfront are enjoying a bit of a hot streak, having won 13 of 21 after sweeping St. Louis.

For the Reds, sweeping a series vs. the Cardinals might be too little, too late for postseason hopes, but Hunter Greene taking the next step in his development is at least something to celebrate.

After allowing one run on four hits to St. Louis on Tuesday night, Greene is 9-4 with a 2.83 ERA this season, shaving nearly two full runs off his 2023 ERA. Opponents are hitting .185 against Greene after batting .252 last season.

Alter standout to Wright State

While fall high school sports practices and games are well underway throughout the region, basketball hogged the headlines this week when a member of the defending Division II state champions committed to Wright State.

Alter senior Brady Conner said he looks forward to playing any of the three perimeter positions for the Raiders, who are under new management that helped seal the deal for his services.

Living up to the hype?

Ohio State is No. 2 in the Associated Press preseason poll published this week.

That means these Buckeyes will try to be the first OSU squad to be ranked at least that high at the beginning of the season and win a consensus national title. They are 0 for their first 18 tries and have actually faired better with lower expectations.

The Buckeyes open the season at home Aug. 31 vs. Akron.

What’s on tap?

The Bengals finish this week in Chicago, where they are holding joint practices with the Bears ahead of a preseason clash between the teams scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. Saturday at Soldier Field.

The Reds continue their homestand this weekend with a visit from the Kansas City Royals. They will play night games Friday and Saturday (6:40 p.m.) with a 1:40 p.m. matinee finish Sunday. Then it is off to Toronto and Pittsburgh.

The high school football season begins next Thursday.