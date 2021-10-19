dayton-daily-news logo
5 things to know about job hunting

There is a lot more to finding a job than submitting a few applications online and hoping to get a call back.

Here are five things experts say will help you in your quest for a job.

1. Network as much as possible by going to in person and online job fairs, industry networking and hiring events and through social media. Find find ways to connect with people who work at the companies or in the industry you are interested in.

2. Target your resume individually to each job, making sure to use key words in the job description to catch the attention of the computer software and human application reviewers. Follow up online resume submissions with a phone call to the company or, with smaller to medium-sized companies, you may be able to drop off a copy of your resume in person.

3. Don’t let a list of required credentials deter you from applying for a job for which you may be qualified based on your job and life experiences and your mastery of skills.

4. Look for jobs on the major online jobs boards as well as specific company websites and at your county jobs center. Read local newspapers to learn about companies that are expanding or opening facilities in the region.

5. On your resume handle your employment history as a continuous timeline that includes entries for what you did during periods when you were unemployed. Don’t leave any section of the timeline blank.

Sources: Jason Eckert, executive director of career services at the University of Dayton; Christine Yancey, coordinator of community engagement at Sinclair Community College, and Howard J. Klein, professor of management and human resources at Ohio State University’s Fisher College of Business.

