5 things to know about Ohio’s infrastructure report card

1, Ohio’s infrastructure got a better grade than the national score in nine of 16 categories from American Society of Civil Engineers 2021 Report Card but matched the overall average with a C-.
2. The national report card grades 17 categories: aviation, bridges, dams, drinking water, energy, hazardous waste, inland waterways, levees, parks, ports, rail, roads, schools, solid waste, storm water, transit and wastewater infrastructure. Ohio’s report card includes all except aviation.
|2021 Infrastructure Report Card - American Society of Civil Engineers
|Type
|National grade
|Ohio grade
|Aviation
|D+
|n/a
|Bridges
|C
|C+
|Dams
|D
|C-
|Drinking water
|C-
|D+
|Energy
|C-
|C
|Hazardous waste
|D+
|D+
|Inland waterways
|D+
|D+
|Levees
|D
|D
|Parks
|D+
|C-
|Ports
|B-
|C
|Rail
|B
|B
|Roads
|D
|D
|Schools
|D+
|C+
|Solid Waste
|C+
|B-
|Storm water
|D
|D+
|Transit
|D-
|D
|Wastewater
|D+
|C-
|Overall Average
|C-
|C-
|*Ohio report card did not include aviation
|Source: American Society of Civil Engineers
3. Seven categories in Ohio and 11 nationally were in the D-range, which means they are in poor and at risk condition.
4. None of the infrastructure categories in Ohio or the U.S. got better than a B, meaning good condition.
5. Ohio did worse than the national grade in two categories — drinking water infrastructure, which received a D+, and ports, which got a C.
