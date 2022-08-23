dayton-daily-news logo
X

5 Things: What is the Consumer Price Index?

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Combined ShapeCaption
Economic Indicators-Consumer Price Index

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Business
By
27 minutes ago

Consumer spending is measured using the federal government’s Consumer Price Index, or CPI. When that index increases it is called inflation.

Here are five things to know about about the CPI:

1. The CPI increased 8.5% in July compared to July 2021, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. But the good news for the month is that prices were unchanged compared to June 2022, a sign that inflation is moderating.

ExploreJob growth, moderating inflation spur hope amid recession fears

2. It measures the average change over time in the prices paid by urban consumers for an established market basket of consumer goods and services.

ExplorePHOTOS: Dayton region businesses like Industrial Tube and Steel grapple with inflation, staffing, supply chain

3. The CPI is based on prices for food, shelter, clothing, fuel, transportation, medical services, drugs and other goods and services people use.

4. The baseline for the index is the 1982-1984 period, when the index was set at 100. The unadjusted index in July 2022 was 296.276, according to the BLS.

ExploreWhat they’re saying: The economy in Dayton, Ohio and the U.S.

5. In July declines in gasoline prices offset increases in the cost of shelter and food.

Follow @LynnHulsey on Twitter and Facebook

ExploreSee more stories by Lynn Hulsey
ExploreFinancial foresight could equal a million dollars when you retire
ExploreBaby Boomers driven to retirement by COVID-19 return to work amid labor shortage and high inflation
ExploreExpert: Great managers, quality onboarding and training key to finding, retaining talent

In Other News
1
PHOTOS: Dayton region businesses grapple with inflation, staffing...
2
Conflicting signs: What key economic indicators tell us about...
3
CareSource adds seventh state, expects to add Dayton jobs
4
New economic development strategy brings federal funding opportunities...
5
Soap company opens new business in Miamisburg

About the Author

Follow Lynn Hulsey on facebookFollow Lynn Hulsey on twitter

Lynn Hulsey is an investigative reporter focusing on business, the economy, government and politics.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top