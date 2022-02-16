Beavercreek Air Force contractor makes acquisition

In July 2020, Resonant said it added 30 jobs and spent more than $2 million on a 15,000-square-foot expansion.

In October 2021, Resonant Sciences announced it was adding 35 new jobs to provide advanced machining work for the Air Force. JobsOhio awarded the company a $320,000 grant to support the expansion and the purchase of a large 8 by 20 foot autoclave for the processing of electrically engineered composite structures for large military aircraft.

The company employs over 100.