Beavercreek Air Force contractor makes acquisition

Business
By Kaitlin Schroeder
29 minutes ago

A Beavercreek research and development firm acquired a Virginia radar systems company.

Resonant Sciences announced Tuesday it acquired Quarterbranch Technologies, based in Lovettsville, Va. Quarterbranch provides high-performance radar systems.

This adds to Resonant Sciences’ existing capabilities in antennas and radomes (domes protecting radar antenna), integrated electronics, platform survivability, and advanced measurement systems for materials, components, and platform characterization, the company said.

“Quarterbranch and Resonant have been very close partners for many years. The technology and cultural fit between the two companies is incredible,” Resonant Sciences CEO Micah North said in the announcement.

Resonant Sciences began in 2015.

In July 2020, Resonant said it added 30 jobs and spent more than $2 million on a 15,000-square-foot expansion.

In October 2021, Resonant Sciences announced it was adding 35 new jobs to provide advanced machining work for the Air Force. JobsOhio awarded the company a $320,000 grant to support the expansion and the purchase of a large 8 by 20 foot autoclave for the processing of electrically engineered composite structures for large military aircraft.

The company employs over 100.

About the Author

Kaitlin Schroeder is a health care and business reporter with the Dayton Daily News. She covers the local hospitals, CareSource, public health, nursing homes, caregiving, and other related topics.

