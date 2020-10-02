Research and development firm to double space in Beavercreek

With the expansion, North said the company plans to add 30 full-time positions over the next three years. Those positions will range from engineers to scientists to support staff, North said.

“I think that’s a very realistic number based on the growth we’ve had over the past five years,” North said.

Resonant Sciences was awarded a tax credit by the Oho Tax Credit Authority in July for planning to add those employees.

The company expects to generate $3 million in new annual payroll with the additional jobs and retain $6 million in existing payroll. The Ohio Tax Credit Authority approved a 1.686%, seven-year Job Creation Tax Credit for this project.

The Job Creation Tax Credit is a refundable tax credit calculated as a percent of created payroll and applied toward the company’s commercial activity tax liability. It is a credit for the hires a company makes.

Companies creating at least 10 jobs within three years, with a minimum annual payroll of $660,000 and that pay at least 150%of the federal minimum wage are eligible for the credit.