CareSource claims optician overbilled more than $400,000

According to CareSource’s claim, none of those patients contained a prescription for aspheric lenses and as a result Optical Options was overpaid $403,490 in improper billing.

CareSource said the optician improperly submitted 6,532 claims for those services.

Colini and Optical Options, through an attorney, denied CareSource’s findings in a Aug. 8, 2020, letter sent to CareSource. The defendents said that Colini did not exceed his authority. A redacted copy of the letter is attached to the public court documents.

Neither Colini nor his attorney responded to requests for comment. A CareSource representative said the organization didn’t have anything more to comment beyond the court documents.

CareSource claims it didn’t get a response from the optician’s office in response to its final determination letter, sent Jan. 15.