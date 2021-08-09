NEW DETAILS: City to sell land to Kettering Health, shopping center owners to aid job growth

KETTERING — The city is looking to finalize the sale of two properties whose buyers would be its largest employer and a shopping center in moves to encourage job growth.
Real estate purchase agreements involving Kettering Health and Dayton Town & Country Ltd. are set to go before Kettering City Council on Tuesday night.
Kettering Health would buy more than 8 acres at 3780 Tait Road that includes a former fire station for $285,000, city officials have said.
The owners of Town & Country Shopping Center on East Stroop Road would acquire 0.33 acres at 4121 Shroyer Road — land next to the retail center — for about $25,000, records show.
Separate resolutions going before council regarding the sales both indicate the city “seeks to preserve jobs, increase employment opportunities and encourage the establishment of new jobs.”
Kettering Health wants the Tait Road land “for development in support of the adjacent Kettering Medical Center and Kettering College of Medical Arts which will result in increased economic and educational activity and employment opportunities,” according to the agreement.