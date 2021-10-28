dayton-daily-news logo
CareSource deal draws new firm, 100 jobs to Dayton

CareSource
By Kaitlin Schroeder
19 minutes ago

A tech company announced a new partnership today with CareSourcethat it says has resulted “in the creation of 100 new jobs in Dayton, with the potential for hundreds more.”

The new jobs are with Exela Technologies, which automates business processes and is growing an existing business vendor relationship with Dayton-based insurance company CareSource.

ExplorePREVIOUS COVERAGE: CareSource forms partnership with tech company; expected to add jobs to downtown

This afternoon Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and leaders of Exela and CareSource gathered downtown to discuss the deal.

“I am confident that like CareSource, Exela will find well-qualified Ohioans ready and able to join their team,” DeWine said in a statement.

CareSource said Exela’s technology enablement platform “drives CareSource’s member engagement, provider engagement and payment timeliness and accuracy.”

CareSource said it worked with Exela to locate the project team in Dayton.

