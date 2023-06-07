CareSource forms partnership in bid to provide services in Kansas

“We know that integrating the deep expertise of leading, influential organizations into the design and governance of Medicaid programs consistently improves health equity, member experience and health outcomes while managing the cost of care,” said Erhardt Preitauer, president and CEO of CareSource. “I’m confident that this alliance will reinvigorate health care in Kansas and become a national model.”

CareSource, which administers one of the nation’s largest Medicaid managed care plans, is one of the largest employers the Dayton area, with about 3,000 employees here and about 4,500 total.