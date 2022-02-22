CareSource nears downtown return to office work

Preitauer said he is already in the office about three or four times a week, and some of the senior team are already going into the office. They are also inviting employees to have meetings in the office.

The full return to the office process starts in March and will happen over a few months, he said.

“We’ve got free vending machines and free coffee and free lunch; we are trying to do everything we possibly can to get people to to want to come back and once people do, I’m confident that they’re going to realize how much we miss everyone,” Preitauer said.

CareSource has delayed several return-to-office plans since June, and the current plans depend on the direction of the pandemic.

“Cross your fingers,” Preitauer told commissioners.

CareSource is a growing insurance company with around 2 million members in Ohio, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, and West Virginia.

The company reported $11.2 billion in gross revenue in 2020, up from $10.6 billion in 2019.