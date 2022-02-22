Hamburger icon
CareSource nears downtown return to office work

CareSource's brand new, six-story Pamela Morris Center officially opened in Downtown Dayton in April 2019. The health insurer said it is getting ready for employees to return to the office, with some flexibility.

CareSource's brand new, six-story Pamela Morris Center officially opened in Downtown Dayton in April 2019. The health insurer said it is getting ready for employees to return to the office, with some flexibility.

Business
By Kaitlin Schroeder
35 minutes ago

CareSource is working on returning to its downtown Dayton office, after multiple false starts and pandemic delays.

The Dayton-based health insurance company, which primarily manages Medicaid plans, is one of the largest corporate employers in the city and employs about 2,650 Dayton-area employees.

The company opened a second newly built office building in 2019, a few blocks from its corporate headquarters.

CEO Erhardt Preitauer told Montgomery County commissioners during an update Tuesday morning that they are beginning the process of shifting back to the office and have communicated the plan with employees.

“We’ve spent time talking to our employees, explaining that for our culture, for our company, for Dayton, and it’s important right that we are present,” he said. “That being said, we are going to be introducing a fair amount of flexibilities for people.”

Preitauer said he is already in the office about three or four times a week, and some of the senior team are already going into the office. They are also inviting employees to have meetings in the office.

The full return to the office process starts in March and will happen over a few months, he said.

“We’ve got free vending machines and free coffee and free lunch; we are trying to do everything we possibly can to get people to to want to come back and once people do, I’m confident that they’re going to realize how much we miss everyone,” Preitauer said.

CareSource has delayed several return-to-office plans since June, and the current plans depend on the direction of the pandemic.

“Cross your fingers,” Preitauer told commissioners.

CareSource is a growing insurance company with around 2 million members in Ohio, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, and West Virginia.

The company reported $11.2 billion in gross revenue in 2020, up from $10.6 billion in 2019.

Kaitlin Schroeder is a health care and business reporter with the Dayton Daily News. She covers the local hospitals, CareSource, public health, nursing homes, caregiving, and other related topics.

