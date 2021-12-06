CareSource part of joint bid to new state

CareSource, a Dayton-based insurance company, said in an announcement Dec. 2 that it intends to submit a bid with TrueCare, seeking a contract to manage plans for the Mississippi Coordinated Access Network (MississippiCAN) and Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) when the request for qualifications is released by the state.

CareSource president and CEO Erhardt Preitauer said in a statement that with TrueCare “we have an opportunity to be an innovative, sustainable partner to the state that will make a lasting difference in the health and well-being of Mississippians while driving better quality and outcomes.”