CareSource partnering with Michigan nonprofit, seeks to expand into ninth state

CareSource covers over 2 million members in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Georgia, Arkansas, North Carolina, and West Virginia including Medicaid, Health Insurance Marketplace and Medicare products. In August, CareSource announced it would also be serving Medicaid members in Mississippi as part of its partnership with TrueCare, which is owned by nearly 60 Mississippi hospitals and health systems.

CareSource also announced plans in September to make a bid to service Medicaid customers in Texas. A spokesperson for CareSource said they submitted that bid to Texas earlier this month, and they are anticipating a decision next year.

CareSource is one of the largest employers the Dayton area, with about 3,000 employees here and approximately 4,500 total. A CareSource spokesperson said the company is “proud to be headquartered in Dayton,” where its core business operations take place. The company expects that, as it creates new opportunities in additional states, there will also be new opportunities in the Dayton region.