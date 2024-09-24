Centerville vintage, handmade gifts store to close Cross Pointe location Saturday

The business offers a selection of vintage and current items that includes fashion accessories, garden items, home décor and a selection of handmade greeting cards. The store also features items from local artists and authors.

Owner Charity Yingling told this news outlet today that C&C Studios was only closing its Cross Pointe location.

“The business itself is not closing, far from it,” she said. “We are currently transitioning to a vendor shop booth at Antiques Village, for now, and are participating with all of our pre-scheduled holiday shows and vendor events.”

C&C Studios also will be at its upcoming shows with The City Mercantile in October and November.

A new location, which is yet to be announced, will open next year, Yingling said.

The shop is offering buy-one-get-one-free deals while supplies last, excluding handmade items. Purchases must be made by two items per category with the lesser priced item being free of charge.