Cincinnati Children’s expands medical services to 21 rooms at Centerville site

32 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Children’s health system has expanded its services at its Centerville location in an effort to reach more patients in the Montgomery County region.

The renovated single-story building at 6555 Clyo Road in Centerville, just over 12,600 square feet, previously was home to a private medical practice.

“We’ve been taking care of kids from this area for a very, very long time, and they need highly specialized care,” said Carrie Romano, vice president for patient services.

The building’s footprint remains the same, but the space available for patient care has been doubled. The architect for the renovation was GBBN. Construction was managed by Triversity and Messer.

Cincinnati Children’s Centerville has 21 patient rooms and employs approximately 30 people.

“We plan to see even more patients given the high demand for the medical specialties that we are adding at this Montgomery County location,” Romano said.

When Cincinnati Children’s Centerville first opened in March 2023, it offered pediatric care in the specialties of gastroenterology, neurology, preventive cardiology, urology, genetics, pediatric surgery clinics and outpatient laboratory services, plus ear, nose and throat.

Starting Wednesday, May 1, the office also will offer services in audiology, dermatology, pulmonary medicine and radiology. This location will also be able to treat eating disorders and be a location for high-risk NICU follow-up appointments. Allergy services will be added in August.

“It’s so much more convenient,” said Macy Louderback, a Xenia resident who will be taking her 4-year-old son, Grayson Forand, to the Centerville location for audiology services.

They previously drove an hour to get to Cincinnati Children’s other facilities, but now the commute will only be about 20 minutes, she said.

“It’s so much easier when I work full time, and he’s 4 and in school,” Louderback said.

The audiology services will include diagnostics, routine hearing tests and follow-ups to newborn hearing screening, said Maggie Kettler, senior clinical director of audiology.

“For babies who fail the newborn hearing screening, we are really excited to be able to get them in quickly and get that care that’s needed for them as quick as possible,” Kettler said.

They will provide treatment options for children who need services like hearing aids or bone conduction services, she said.

Cincinnati Children’s previously said it invested approximately $9.1 million to open the Centerville location, the medical center’s first building in Montgomery County.

Staff Writer Eric Schwartzberg contributed to this story.

Samantha Wildow is a health care journalist with the Dayton Daily News covering local hospitals, Medicare and Medicaid, community health, and other similar topics. Follow Samantha on Twitter @SamWildowDDN.

