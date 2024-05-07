Harbor Freight’s new Centerville store will be company’s third in Montgomery County

Construction is expected to begin later this month and the new location is expected to open mid-to-late summer, spokesman Craig Hoffman told this news outlet.

Harbor Freight will be located next door to Morris Home Furnishings. Other businesses in the shopping plaza include Tropical Smoothie Cafe, Watson’s of Dayton and Dean’s Car Wash.

California-based Harbor Freight offers a full selection of tools and accessories in categories including automotive, air and power tools, storage, outdoor power equipment, generators, welding supplies, shop equipment, hand tools and more.

The company, which opened its first store in 1980, now operates more than 1,500 locations nationwide.

“This will be our third location in Montgomery County and, by the time it opens, our 69th store in Ohio,” Hoffman said. “It will be even more convenient for our customers in the Centerville community. Our closest stores are about three miles away in Miamisburg, or between 11 to 13 miles to our stores in Xenia, Middletown and Dayton.”

Other Southwest Ohio communities with Harbor Freight locations include Hamilton, Mason and Springfield.

Named by the National Retail Federation in 2023 as one of the the fastest growing companies in retail, Harbor Freight opens two to three new stores every week, Hoffman said.

“We’ve been looking to open another location in Montgomery County, and specifically in Centerville for a while now, but we always believe in waiting until we find a location that meets our needs and the needs of our customers: good visibility, easy access, ample parking, and the right square footage,” Hoffman said. “This particular location ... will be 16,239 square feet, which is smaller than the so-called Big Box stores in our category, and which we feel is a competitive advantage.”

Centerville Development Director Erik Collins said Harbor Freight’s arrival will expand retail options for residents and visitors and provide consumers with greater variety and choice.

“This move not only benefits Centerville but also the surrounding region, contributing to the overall economic growth and vitality of our area,” Collins said.

Harbor Freight stores typically create between 25 to 30 new jobs, including permanent and seasonal positions. Those seeking employment may apply at www.harborfreightjobs.com/retail and search “Centerville, OH.”