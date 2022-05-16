JUST IN: Dayton Children’s Hospital unveils ‘historic’ investment in behavioral care

Responding to what its leaders see increasingly as a national and local health crisis, Dayton Children’s Hospital will break ground in perhaps 18 months on a $100 million building devoted to mental and behavioral health for children, doubling the number of beds the hospital has for those patients today.
The state of Ohio will put $25 million into the site, which will be located on Valley Street between Dayton Children’s main campus and its Connor Child Health Pavilion, hospital and state leaders said at a press conference Monday morning.
“This is a major, major step for families in the Miami Valley,” Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said at the hospital’s announcement.
The pandemic brought into sharp relief a growing need for in-patient beds for mental and behavioral health patients, with Dayton Children’s 24 current beds often filled, forcing physicians to call other area hospitals, which are wrestling with the same pressures.
Dr. Kelly Blankenship, associate chief medical officer at Dayton Children’s, told listeners Monday that just in February last year, nearly 180 patients were boarded in general medical units because there was no room in units devoted to mental health for children.
Just in 2021, some 1,088 children were admitted to Dayton Children’s for self-harm or depression — more than six times higher than the next busiest category of admissions, Blankenship said.
“We have to do more because our kids are worth it,” she said.
The new building will be located at where a former HVAC good supplier, 2J Supply, once stood.
The hospital acquired the property at 872 Valley St., then a single-story, 53,000-square-foot facility with about 4 acres of land, in May 2021 $3.75 million. That’s where the new building will be raised.
Deborah Feldman, Dayton Children’s chief executive, said new employees will be needed at the facility, but she could not immediately offer a specific number of expected new jobs tied to the investment.
About the Author