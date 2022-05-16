JUST IN: Dayton Children’s Hospital unveils ‘historic’ investment in behavioral care

Just in 2021, some 1,088 children were admitted to Dayton Children’s for self-harm or depression — more than six times higher than the next busiest category of admissions, Blankenship said.

“We have to do more because our kids are worth it,” she said.

The new building will be located at where a former HVAC good supplier, 2J Supply, once stood.

The hospital acquired the property at 872 Valley St., then a single-story, 53,000-square-foot facility with about 4 acres of land, in May 2021 $3.75 million. That’s where the new building will be raised.

Deborah Feldman, Dayton Children’s chief executive, said new employees will be needed at the facility, but she could not immediately offer a specific number of expected new jobs tied to the investment.