Dayton Children’s Hospital among best children’s hospitals for orthopedic care, report says

For the fourth time, U.S. News & World Report has recognized Dayton Children’s Hospital as a Best Children’s Hospital for orthopedics.

“We are honored to once again rank with U.S. News & World Report for our pediatric orthopedic care,” said Dr. Michael Albert, chief of the division of orthopedics at Dayton Children’s. “Our orthopedics division is committed to offering the most innovative, minimally invasive, quality care for pediatric orthopedic conditions. This ranking demonstrates our continued commitment to families in our region and beyond.”

Dayton Children’s is one of 31 independent, freestanding children’s hospitals in the country, serving 20 Ohio counties and eastern Indiana. The Dayton Children’s Hospital campus is located off of Valley Street in Dayton. The experts at Dayton Children’s care for more than 320,000 children each year.

Dayton Children’s orthopedics division is part of the hospital’s Level I Trauma Center and a member of the Setting Scoliosis Straight collaborative to improve spinal surgery outcomes. The division offers a variety of services including magnetic limb lengthening, ApiFix and BandLoc minimally invasive spinal surgeries, and gait and motion analysis. Dayton Children’s is also the only pediatric hospital in the country to offer a Scolio-Pilates program, the hospital said.

“The orthopedics division at Dayton Children’s has continued to raise the bar for kids in Dayton, offering cutting-edge care for simple fractures to complicated spine surgery,” said Deborah Feldman, president and CEO of Dayton Children’s Hospital.

With Dayton Children’s being named in the magazine’s annual survey of children’s hospitals again, Feldman said this means “world-class orthopedic care” is available locally here in Dayton.

While the ranking is just one piece of a bigger puzzle for families when deciding which care is right for them, we hope it gives them confidence when choosing Dayton Children’s for their child’s care,” Feldman said.

U.S. News, together with RTI International, a North Carolina-based research and consulting firm, collected and analyzed data from 119 children’s hospitals and surveyed thousands of pediatric specialists.