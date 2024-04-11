Dayton Children’s plans to open latest Kids Express in Tipp City early next year

“Parents continue to tell us how much they love Kids Express as an option for care when their kids are sick,” said Dr. Lisa Ziemnik, division chief of Dayton Children’s Kids Express and urgent care.

The Tipp City location will include three patient exam rooms. Kids Express is a quick pediatric health care center for minor conditions like colds, flu, pink eye, ear infections and rashes when a child’s pediatrician isn’t available.

“As busy as families are these days, Kids Express makes it a little easier for them to get fast answers, treatment and return to health,” Ziemnik said.

It offers a retail clinic approach with online wait times and “save your spot” features combined with the pediatric expertise of a specially trained nurse practitioner, Dayton Children’s said.

While there are a lot of retail clinics for adults, Kids Express locations are specific to children and are focused on kids’ health needs.

Dayton Children’s Hospital is the region’s only pediatric Level I trauma center. Dayton Children’s is an independent, freestanding children’s hospital located in Dayton, treating more than 400,000 children each year across 20 counties in Ohio and eastern Indiana. The hospital has two campuses, Dayton and Springboro, and more than 15 care sites including facilities in Troy, Beavercreek and Kettering.

More about Kids Express

Current locations:

Beavercreek

Centerville

Mason

Springboro

West Chester

Hours:

Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Conditions seen: Kids Express is available for minor conditions such as ear infections, colds, pink eye, rashes, etc.

Additional services: Video visits are also available every day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. to anyone in Ohio.

Ages seen: 6 weeks to 18 years

Learn more: childrensdayton.org/kids-express-info