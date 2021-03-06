New health center planned in Huber Heights

Furthermore, he said research shows that the area has a significant unmet need based on the patient demographic that the health center serves.

He said the health center plans to renovate the facility to bring up to standards and hope to be seeing patients there before the end of this year.

The nonprofit is a federally-qualified health center, which seeks to provide health care regardless of patients’ ability to pay and can charge patients on an income-based sliding fee scale.

The health center is led by a majority-patient board. It has six locations, Alex Central, Charles Drew, Corwin Nixon, East Dayton Health and Dental, Patterson Park, and Victor Cassano. This will be the furthest north that the health center has had a presence.

The health center brings together a hub of services under one umbrella including primary care, dental, and behavioral health services. In addition, the group has partnered with Dayton Public Schools to offer health care on wheels for students in a mobile health unit.