Development plans for former illegal hotel receives push back from neighbors

“Dayton deserves better and our neighborhood deserves better,” said Chris Barton, who lives on Central Avenue.

The Dayton Plan Board recently considered Lemberg’s request for a zoning map amendment related to properties at 633 and 645 W. Grand Ave. and nearby properties on the 600 and 700 block of North Avenue.

Lemberg is seeking approval of a planned development to allow him to renovate the properties into new apartments.

Years ago, the city shut down the two former apartment buildings on Grand Avenue for operating as an illegal hotel/motel, which neighbors say attracted prostitution, drug sales and other nuisance activities, like noise and trash.

A site proposal for vacant apartments on West Grand Avenue. CONTRIBUTED

Late last year, Lemberg submitted a planned development for the Grand Avenue apartment buildings. But in February, the Plan Board rejected his request, saying they were concerned about insufficient parking and felt there were too many unanswered questions about the project. Many neighbors opposed the plan.

Lemberg said since then he has acquired two properties on North Avenue that will allow the project to add more parking to meet development standards of 1.5 parking spaces per residential unit.

He also said he made other plan modifications to address neighbors’ concerns, including agreeing to install 26 security cameras, eliminate some curb cuts, put in ornamental fencing and create new open space.

Lemberg said his proposed project is code compliant and should not be rejected just because the property was a problem in the past and had irresponsible ownership.

“Please don’t let the past hold us back from getting a brighter future,” he said.

One neighbor said Lemberg has been very open and cooperative and listened to his concerns.

But some neighbors say the plan still has too many issues and unanswered questions about parking, common spaces, setbacks, safety and traffic.

The project has not shown that it fulfills 15 of the 18 relevant development criteria, and it shouldn’t be approved until those are satisfied and the developer meets with neighbors to figure out ways to fix the problems they have brought up, said Dan Barton, who lives in the neighborhood.

Barton encouraged the Plan Board to deny the application.

“For the confused process by which we came to be aware of this proposal, and the difficulty we’ve had interacting to solve these issues, you should take the same action that you did in February and deny the application and give us time to actually work through this,” he told the board.

A site proposal for vacant apartment buildings that once operated as an illegal hotel. CONTRIBUTED

Neighbors need more time to provide input and work with the developer to ensure the plan conforms with zoning code and meets neighborhood goals, said John Edinger, president of the Grafton Hill Association.

Steve Makovec, president of Jane Reece Neighborhood Association, said he has a bad feeling about this project.

He said the area has suffered from decades of disinvestment, but it is making a comeback and he’s worried this project could be harmful in the long term.

Preservation Dayton Inc. once again asked the Plan Board to deny the zoning request, saying the housing is substandard and is an architectural intrusion in the historic district.

The group says the proposal does not conform to housing code ordinances and parking and landscaping requirements in historic districts. It called for the buildings to be torn down.

Plan Board member Jeff Payne said he still finds the application troubling and he believes the buildings have outlived their usefulness.

He said he thinks the planned development seems insufficient to correct the shortcomings of the site.

Board member Matt Sauer said he’s worried about holding the current owner and developer responsible for the “past sins” of previous ownership.

He said some multi-family buildings in the neighborhood are good neighbors, and reusing buildings is important to the city’s growth.

Member Geraldine Pegues said she wants the developer to meet with neighbors to get their input and listen to their concerns. Other board members echoed this sentiment.

The Plan Board unanimously voted to continue the case until next month.