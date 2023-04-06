ED/GE grants: Area cities, townships seek funds to draw business, retain jobs

* City of Miamisburg — “Yaskawa America,” $350,000: Funds would be used to offset construction for a 190,000-square-foot addition to its 300,000-square-foot facility to meet additional production demands of the automation sector. The proposed project would retain 333 jobs and create 70 jobs.

* City of Brookville — “Project A Expansion,” $500,000: Funds are requested of offset construction of a 1.1-million-square-foot manufacturing facility in Brookville. The unnamed company is looking to relocate to Brookville’s industrial park or to another site outside Ohio. The proposed project expects to retain 714 jobs in Montgomery County.

* City of Dayton — “Bonbright Distributors,” $500,000: Funds would be used to offset building improvements for a 50,600-square-foot expansion of an existing facility in Dayton to allow the company to consolidate and meet growing distribution demands. The proposed project would retain 120 jobs and create 32 jobs.

* City of Dayton — “Project Wonka,” $75,000: This is a confidential project involving an aerospace and defense contractor based out of state with an office outside Montgomery County. Funds would be used to offset the $1 million leasehold improvement costs required to conduct research and development and equipment testing for the defense industry. The proposed project would create 20 jobs.

* City of Huber Heights — “PVS Plastics,” $370,000: Funds are requested to offset construction of a 14,450-square-foot addition adjacent to the company’s facility. Expansion would allow the growing company to meet production needs. The project would retain 48 jobs and create 26 jobs.

* City of Englewood — “Eaton Compressor,” $500,000: Funds would be used to offset construction of a 65,000-square-foot warehouse adjacent to their facility to provide additional manufacturing space at the current location. The proposed project would retain 60 jobs and create 15 jobs.

* City of Germantown — “Dupps Company,” $500,000: Funds would be used to offset construction of a 48,000-square-foot building adjacent to their facility to manufacture and service parts used in the company’s growing renewable fuels industry. The proposed project would retain 179 jobs and create 12 jobs.

* Harrison Township — “Andrew Casey Electric,” $75,000: Funds would be used to offset improvements to their facility damaged by the 2019 Memorial Day tornadoes, which would allow the company to grow business. The proposed project would retain 27 jobs and create seven jobs.

* Harrison Township — “Hinkle Fine Foods,” $21,000: Funds would be used to offset improvements to their existing food manufacturing facility, allowing the company to grow business. The proposed project would retain 20 jobs and create three jobs.

* Harrison Township — “Bad Habit Fabrication,” $18,129: Funds would be used to offset improvements to their facility. The previous facility was destroyed by the 2019 tornadoes. Funds would allow the company to increase productivity and meet the demand of the highly skilled fabrication market. The proposed project would retain four jobs and create three jobs.