Equitas Health names interim CEO after former leader steps down

The allegations by employees of Equitas were first reported by the Columbus Dispatch earlier this month. Several current and former employees said the organization had a culture of discrimination against Black employees.

Equitas has administrative offices in Columbus and Dayton and services around the state, including in Dayton where it operates a specialty pharmacy and medical center.

Copeland said in a note to staff, also shared with media, that his main priority taking on this interim role is to rebuild the confidence and trust so many of them have lost.

“We have a lot of work to do,” Copeland wrote.

He said in this transition “we must all reflect on our roles and identify how we can be better. We will be intentional in our work to become an anti-racist organization while also creating areas for people to breathe, be heard, and be validated. It is a complex challenge, but I know we can rise to meet it.”

He said he will immediately begin scheduling visits to all our locations across the organization, seeking open communication, gathering feedback, and discussing how they can move forward together.

Equitas will conduct a national search for a new CEO.

Copeland said he views his role as an opportunity “to lay the groundwork for a permanent CEO who will be positioned for success to evolve our organization.”