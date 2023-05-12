Hondros College of Nursing makes move to Vandalia area

The move impacted about 350 students, a representative of the college told the Dayton Daily News. The campus, previously located in Fairborn, will continue to offer students programs in its associate degree in nursing and practical nursing diploma.

“We are excited to move our Dayton campus to a location that is much more convenient for our students, right off of I-75 and close to I-70,” said Harry Wilkins, CEO at Hondros College of Nursing. “Hondros is proud to expand our ability in the Dayton area to educate new nurses who can serve in important roles in our community’s healthcare systems.”