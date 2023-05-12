Hondros College of Nursing makes move to Vandalia area

Hondros College of Nursing recently moved its Dayton-area campus to a new location at 6520 Poe Avenue in the Vandalia area.
The move impacted about 350 students, a representative of the college told the Dayton Daily News. The campus, previously located in Fairborn, will continue to offer students programs in its associate degree in nursing and practical nursing diploma.
“We are excited to move our Dayton campus to a location that is much more convenient for our students, right off of I-75 and close to I-70,” said Harry Wilkins, CEO at Hondros College of Nursing. “Hondros is proud to expand our ability in the Dayton area to educate new nurses who can serve in important roles in our community’s healthcare systems.”
Employment rose by 253,000 jobs last month, and the unemployment rate changed little at 3.4%, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said, and employment continues to trend up in health care fields. Employment in health care increased by 40,000 jobs in April, compared with the average monthly gain of 47,000 over the prior six months. Over the month, employment continued to trend up in ambulatory health care services (+24,000), nursing and residential care facilities (+9,000), and hospitals (+7,000).
Both the state of Ohio and the nation are facing a nursing shortage that is expected to continue for at least the next eight years. The Bureau of Labor Statistics projects that there will be over 175,000 registered nursing job openings each year through 2029. Furthermore, almost 59,000 openings are projected annually for licensed practical nurses, on average, until 2031, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Hondros College of Nursing has six Ohio campuses, one campus in Indiana, and one in Michigan. In Akron, Cincinnati/West Chester, Cleveland/Independence, Columbus/Westerville, Dayton, and Toledo/Maumee, Hondros offers students an opportunity to earn a practical nursing diploma and an associate degree in nursing. In Indianapolis and Detroit, Hondros offers the practical nursing diploma program.
For more information on Hondros College of Nursing, visit hondros.edu.
About the Author