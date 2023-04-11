Federal law would set nurse-to-patient staffing levels

National Nurses United, the American Federation of Teachers (AFT), AFSCME, SEIU, Alliance for Retired Americans, and AFL-CIO have all endorsed the legislation.

These nurse-to-patient ratios are coming at time hospitals across the U.S. are facing a staffing shortage, which nursing advocates say was brought about by the hospitals.

“This staffing crisis was manufactured by the hospital industry,” said Deborah Burger, National Nurses United president. Nurses left patients’ bedsides because they were “unwilling to risk their patients’ lives by being forced to care for them in an unsafe manner,” she said.

The bill is a response to the national staffing crisis across hospitals in the U.S., Burger said.

“The past year pushed our healthcare system, nurses and healthcare professionals to the breaking point,” said said Randi Weingarten, AFT president. “Nurses were overwhelmed by their patient load, in the midst of surge after surge of the pandemic, balancing care, paperwork and helping patients retain dignity, with far too little support and protections from the hospitals where they work.”

There is a “greater fear” for nurses of speaking up against these challenges and being overwhelmed by patient loads, Weingarten said.

“When they do advocate for safer nurse-to-patient ratios, they are retaliated against, targeted, and are the subject of discipline from their bosses,” Weingarten said.