JUST IN: Kettering Health to add $90M expansion at Wilmington health center

Kettering Health Wilmington Health Center, located at 1500 Rombach Ave. in Wilmington, is expanding to become a medical center offering inpatient and outpatient services, the hospital system said.

Kettering Health anticipates the center will be fully open by late 2026, and it will double the current facility’s footprint to around 71,000 square feet. This is a $90 million investment, Kettering Health said.

Kettering Health Wilmington will augment the current facility’s primary care services with hospital beds, surgical services, emergency care, specialty care, full-service imaging and infusion for cancer treatment.

“I’m grateful for our partnership with Wilmington’s leadership. Their advocacy and support will allow Kettering Health to provide high-quality and compassionate healthcare to meet their residents’ current and future needs,” Gentry said.

Kettering Health Wilmington Health Center opened in 2023 and is the first investment Kettering Health has made in Wilmington.

Wilmington is also home to an independent hospital, Clinton Memorial Hospital, a 141-bed hospital located centrally in Wilmington about 2.5 miles from Kettering Health’s facility.

Wilmington is about 35 miles southeast of downtown Dayton.

This announcement comes as Kettering Health continues to make adjustments to its services in the Miami Valley, including closing its emergency room in Piqua at the start of the year. At the $30 million facility in Piqua, Kettering Health then expanded its primary care services in the northern Dayton region.

In Xenia, Kettering Health announced a new $44 million medical center will replace the current Kettering Health Greene Memorial, though this move has lacked support from city officials and led to a temporary moratorium on free standing emergency rooms.

Kettering Health has 14 area medical centers and more than 120 outpatient locations throughout Western Ohio, as well as Kettering Physician Network, which includes more than 700 board-certified providers.