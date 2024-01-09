JUST IN: Upper Valley Medical Center in Miami County to stop baby delivery

Those preferences and challenges include a declining number of births taking place in the labor and delivery unit, saying the number of babies born at UVMC in 2023 was half of what that number was a decade ago.

“Labor and delivery is a service commonly associated with a full-service community hospital, so this decision was not made lightly,” Premier Health said.

The following factors were taken into consideration, Premier Health said, when deciding to close the unit:

A declining birth rate locally and outmigration of births

The number of births at UVMC in 2023 was about half of what it was less than a decade ago. This averages out to fewer than one delivery each day at the hospital.

In 2022, 70% of patients living in Miami County left the county for obstetrics delivery services. In the first quarter of 2023, across Miami, Darke, and Shelby counties, Miami Valley Hospital accounted for 23.4% of births, while UVMC accounted for 16.4% of births.

Challenges around physician recruitment are industry-wide, especially at smaller community-based hospitals, resulting in temporary provider (locums) expenses that are not sustainable.

Those factors all made the need to close the unit “obvious,” Premier Health said.

The number of employees working in that unit has not been released, but Premier Health plans to absorb them into other roles elsewhere in their network, saying the health system will provide retraining to those who choose to move into other specialties.

“Our gratitude goes out to the labor and delivery and special care nursery staff, many of whom have devoted decades of their career to playing a role in the delivering of babies in Miami County,” said Kevin Harlan, president of Upper Valley Medical Center and Atrium Medical Center. “This is a special role, and they handle it with reverence and as the privilege that it is.”

UVMC and Premier Health will continue to offer women’s services to area patients through the following ways:

The Premier Women’s Center office at 101 Looney Road in Piqua will continue to provide local obstetrics patients with both prenatal and post-natal care.

Gynecological surgery will continue to be performed at the hospital.

The hospital will open its new Women’s Imaging Center in March 2024.

Current patients can transition to the Berry Women’s Center at Miami Valley Hospital’s main campus, the health system said. Miami Valley Hospital has a high-risk maternity unit and Level III neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) in the same facility.