First local babies of 2024 arrive at hospitals in Kettering, Troy

Entering the world a month early, newborn Mabel Mae Stapleton was a surprise on New Year’s Day.

She was the Premier Health network’s first baby of the year, born at 2:15 a.m. Monday at Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy. Her parents, Kirstyn and Brad, were surprised by Mabel’s arrival — she was due in February.

Mabel weighs 5 pounds and 8 ounces.

Premier Health also operates Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton and Atrium Medical Center in Middletown.

“We’re feeling so happy,” Kirstyn Stapleton said. “I’m very tired — really I’ve only gotten about an hour of sleep — but we’re so happy.”

But Mabel wasn’t the first born in the Dayton region — newborn David Weaver arrived at 12:08 a.m. Monday at Kettering Health’s Main Campus. He came in at just a little more than 7 pounds and is the first child of Sandra Weaver.

At the Liberty Birthing Center in Butler County, a baby named Bennett was born a minute after midnight. The Christ Hospital Health Network did not share his last name, but confirmed the baby was doing well.

In Springfield, Westyn Keating arrived at 4:57 a.m., measuring in at 7 pounds, 7 ounces. Westyn is the second child of Deana and Nicholas Keating, both of Springfield.

“We’re so excited to help them welcome their new bundle of joy into the world!” a Mercy Health - Springfield spokesperson shared.

