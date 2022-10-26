Kettering demolition deal aims to bolster land redevelopment

“Once demolition takes place, the property will be much more marketable for redevelopment,” he said. “As this is a very busy, visible and important intersection of the city, a quality redevelopment of the corner will make a lasting impact on redevelopment and reinvestment opportunities in the area.”

In the past several years, the city has discussed “many different commercial and retail uses for the property,” which is zoned commercial, Robillard said.

Demolition is expected in the next three months, he said.