Kettering demolition deal aims to bolster land redevelopment

Business
By
31 minutes ago

KETTERING — Kettering plans to help pay demolition costs on private property at a popular intersection to bolster the likelihood of redeveloping the site.

Land at the northeast corner of East Stroop and Marshall roads is the focus on an agreement approved by Kettering City Council Tuesday night.

The 0.2267-acre site at 1301 E. Stroop Road, a former Food Mart, is owned by Kettering resident Susan Westbeld, who bought the land in 2018, Montgomery County property records show.

The city intends to entering into a demolition grant agreement with the owner to help defray costs, according to Kettering Planning and Development Director Tom Robillard.

ExplorePOPULAR: Restaurant brand, new to Dayton area, will build on Meijer land in Kettering

The owner will contract with a demolition business and the city will reimburse half of the cost up to $25,000, Robillard said in an email.

“Once demolition takes place, the property will be much more marketable for redevelopment,” he said. “As this is a very busy, visible and important intersection of the city, a quality redevelopment of the corner will make a lasting impact on redevelopment and reinvestment opportunities in the area.”

In the past several years, the city has discussed “many different commercial and retail uses for the property,” which is zoned commercial, Robillard said.

Demolition is expected in the next three months, he said.

ExploreEARLIER: Girl ID’d in school shooting threat that draws Kettering, Oakwood police

