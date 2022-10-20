School threat spurs action by Kettering, Oakwood police, plus Fairmont HS

BreakingNews
Possible inducing panic charges are being examined after a threat was reported to Kettering and Oakwood schools, resulting in police investigations from both cities, records show.

Officials have identified the person who made the threat, which was deemed not credible, according to a letter sent to Fairmont High School parents Wednesday afternoon.

The threat reported to Fairmont and Kettering police “was one in the same” fielded by Oakwood police Wednesday, a report from Oakwood’s safety department states.

A statement posted on Oakwood City Schools website Thursday morning referred to “recent disturbing social media posts threatening violence at a school” as not being linked to the Oakwood district or one of its students.

The Oakwood report indicated the Snapchat threat stated someone would “shoot up the school on October 20th 9:30 am” without referencing a specific school or district.

A Kettering officer told Oakwood police “there was no longer any threat … as far as they were aware of,” according to the Oakwood document.

“The person is under adult supervision,” the Fairmont letter to parents states. “We are following our district’s board policy in pursuing school discipline. In addition, we are working with the Kettering Police Department in determining if any potential charges for inducing panic can be filed.”

The Dayton Daily News has reached out to both the Kettering school district and police in that city for more details on this issue.

The threat was reported to the Fairmont administration by both staff and students, according to the emailed letter.

