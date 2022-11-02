BreakingNews
Kettering Health announces retirement of CEO Fred Manchur
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Kettering Health announces retirement of CEO Fred Manchur

Business
By , Staff Writer
8 minutes ago

Kettering Health on Wednesday announced Chief Executive Officer Fred Manchur plans to retire from his position, effective Dec. 31.

In a statement, the health system said the Kettering Health Board will use the next few weeks to identify a qualified executive search firm to lead a national search for its next CEO. Attracting the right candidate to take Manchur’s place will require a process of several months, the health network said. The board will also be working to identify an interim CEO in the near future due to the length of the expected candidate search, as well as due to Manchur taking a leave of absence in advance of his retirement.

Manchur’s healthcare career has spanned more than four decades, including 21 years of service to Kettering Health.

Manchur was announced as CEO in 2010. He has previously acted as the president of Kettering Medical Center and held leadership positions at three other Seventh-day Adventist hospitals in the Los Angeles area.

In Other News
1
Moeller Brew Barn cancels Piqua facility plans
2
CareSource seeks to provide clinical services to the military
3
Regenerate Garden Co. creates native, edible landscapes
4
11 Dayton area Chick-fil-A locations: Springfield restaurant to open...
5
Kettering demolition deal aims to bolster land redevelopment

About the Author

Follow Samantha Wildow on twitter

Samantha Wildow is a health care journalist with the Dayton Daily News covering local hospitals, CareSource, community health, and other similar topics. Follow Samantha on Twitter @SamWildowDDN.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top