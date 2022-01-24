Hamburger icon
Kettering Health buys land, no current plans for site

Earlier in January Kettering Health bought a property near East Dorothy Lane, pictured here in a 2018 file photo. FILE

Business
By Kaitlin Schroeder
45 minutes ago

Kettering Health has purchased a stretch of land for $800,000, near the intersection of East Dorothy Lane and Oakmont Avenue.

Montgomery County recorded the sale on Jan. 19.

A spokeswoman for the health network said they have no plans at this time for the property, which is in the city of Kettering.

The seller is listed in county records as Wagner-Wood Company.

The property is about a half mile from the Wilmington Pike and Dorothy Lane intersection and about three miles from Kettering Health Main Campus.

