Kettering Health buys land, no current plans for site

Kettering Health has purchased a stretch of land for $800,000, near the intersection of East Dorothy Lane and Oakmont Avenue.
Montgomery County recorded the sale on Jan. 19.
A spokeswoman for the health network said they have no plans at this time for the property, which is in the city of Kettering.
The seller is listed in county records as Wagner-Wood Company.
The property is about a half mile from the Wilmington Pike and Dorothy Lane intersection and about three miles from Kettering Health Main Campus.
In Other News
1
Health care: New protections designed to shield patients from surprise...
2
Amazon to open mall clothing store for first time
3
Executives with local eAviation spin-off venture talk about expansion
4
New Premier Health board chair talks about future for health system
5
Dayton region job growth lags other Ohio cities
About the Author